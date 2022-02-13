Redmi 10 2022 launched with 50 megapixel camera and 90Hz display

Redmi 10 2022 has been silently announced for the global market. The mid-range offers key features such as a 90Hz display, 50-megapixel quad cameras, and a big battery.

The Redmi 10 2022 has a 6.5-inch punch-hole display that offers a Full HD+ resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, 405 PPI pixel density, and Gorilla Glass 3.

It is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 chipset paired with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128 GB of eMMC storage with support for a microSD card for expanding the storage. On the software front, the phone runs on Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 custom skin on top.

The smartphone has a front camera of 8-megapixel, and its rear camera setup has a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 120-degree 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The smartphone includes an 8-megapixel front selfie camera.

It is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging and 9W reverse wired charging. The retail package of the device includes a 22.5W charger. It also supports 9W reverse wired charging.

The Redmi 10 2022 is available in three different colour options such as Carbon Gray, Pebble White, and Sea Blue.

For security, the Redmi 10 2022 supports face unlock and has a side-facing fingerprint scanner. Some of the other features of the Redmi 10 2022 include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, IR blaster, a USB-C port, dual speakers, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a splash-resistant body.

In terms of specifications and features, it is identical to the Redmi 10, which was announced in August 2021.

The India launch details of the Redmi 10 2022 have not been shared yet. To recall, the company recently launched the Redmi Note 11 and the Redmi Note 11S in the country.