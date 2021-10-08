Redmi K50 Pro+ leaked specifications show Snapdragon 898 SoC, triple lens camera

Xiaomi is anticipated to be working on the successor to Redmi K40, known in India as the Mi 11X, with a new series of smartphones. The Redmi K50, as the next series will likely be called globally, will consist of three smartphones - Redmi K50, Redmi K50 Pro, and Redmi K50 Pro+. New information has now surfaced for the flagship model among these, that is the Redmi K50 Pro+.

Recent speculations indicate that the Redmi K50 Pro+ will come with the top-of-the-line Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 processor. It will feature an AMOLED display with a punch hole at the top for a selfie camera as well as an in-display fingerprint sensor. The display is also tipped to come with a 120Hz refresh rate, just like the one seen on the Redmi K40 Pro+ or the Mi 11X Pro.

The mentioned specifications of the Redmi K50 Pro+ have been leaked by a tipster on Weibo recently. As spotted by GizmoChina, the leak suggests that the Redmi K50 Pro+ will come with a triple-lens camera setup, including a 108-megapixel primary lens and a periscope zoom lens. Battery onboard is predicted to be of around 5,000mAh capacity. Previous leaks have also suggested a 67W rapid charging support for the smartphone.

Other than these specifications, little is known about the Redmi K50 Pro+ and the rest of the smartphones in the series. There have been speculations that the vanilla model, that is the Redmi K50 will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. This is a variation from the earlier predictions of a Snapdragon 870 chipset on the device. However, considering the Snapdragon 888 is soon to be an year old processor, it is possible that it powers the smartphone in place of the Snapdragon 870.

The Redmi K50 lineup is expected to launch by February 2022 in China. There is no hint at a global launch date as yet but going by the launch timeline of the Mi 11X series in India, it is likely that the Redmi K50 Pro+ will arrive in the Indian market by March next year, likely succeeding the existing Mi moniker in the country. Though availability at the time is doubtful with the delay in sales seen this year as well as the ongoing chip shortage that might make things worse going forward.