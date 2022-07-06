Redmi K50i 5G is coming to India this month, gets a launch date

Putting an end to all speculations, Redmi has confirmed launching the K50i 5G in India. Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi will unveil the smartphone on July 20, the company has confirmed on Twitter. While Redmi hasn't officially revealed anything more than the launch date, the Redmi K50i 5G is speculated to be the rebranded version of the Redmi 11TPro+ which was previously launched in China.The smartphone is expected to arrive in two RAM variants, including the 6GB and 8GB RAM.

Redmi has launched the Redmi 11T Pro and Redmi 11T Pro+ which are primarily the same device. The only difference between the two devices is their battery and support for fast charging technology.

Not much is known about the upcoming K series but it is speculated to be the rebranded version of the Redmi 11T Pro+. Let us have a look at the expected price and specifications of the Redmi K50i 5G.

Redmi K50i 5G: Expected price

The Redmi K50i 5G is speculated to be a rebranded Redmi 11T Pro+ and may carry a similar price tag. The smartphone is priced at CNY 1,999 (around Rs 23,260) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. Whereas the Redmi Note 11T Pro was launched at CNY 1,799, which is around Rs 20,930 in India when converted. So to conclude, the Redmi K50i 5G may be priced under Rs 25,000 in India. However, now, Redmi confirms the price, which should not jump to a conclusion.

Redmi K50i 5G specifications

The Redmi K50i 5G is expected to feature a 6.6-inch full HD+ IPS display with support for 144Hz refresh rate and offers up to 650 nits of brightness. The Redmi K50I 5G is speculated to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. The phone will run Android 12 outside of the box.

In the camera department, the Redmi K50i 5G is speculated to feature a triple camera setup which may include a 64-megapixel primary sensor accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra wide angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro sensor The Redmi K50i 5G is expected to house a 5080mAh battery with 67 fast charging support/