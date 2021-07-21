Redmi Note 10T 5G launched: Key specifications, features, and price in India

Xiaomi has launched its all-new Redmi Note 10T 5G smartphone in India. This is the first 5G ready smartphone under the Redmi Note moniker in India. While Redmi Note 10T 5G is advertised as a new smartphone, this is essentially a rebadged Redmi Note 10 5G (Europe).

The smartphone is powered by Mediatek Dimensity 700 SoC. Besides this, it gets a 6.5inch FHD+ 90Hz panel and 48-megapixel triple rear cameras. Redmi has launched this device at a starting price of Rs 13,999, which scales up to 15999 for the top variant. Now that you have a basic idea of this device let's talk about it in detail.

Redmi Note 10T 5G key specifications

--Although India is yet to see 5G, smartphone manufacturers have begun dumping 5G smartphones in the Indian markets. Earlier, the 5G support was limited to flagship smartphones, but now it's slowly trickling down to the mid-range segment too. In a span of few months, plenty of lower end 5G phones have been launched in the country. And the Redmi Note 10T 5G is the latest addition to the growing list of midrange 5G smartphones

--The smartphone follows the same design language as the Redmi Note 10 series. And is offered in Chromium White, Graphite Black, Metallic Blue, and Mint Green colour options.

--The Redmi Note 10 5G features a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. Further, it is powered by a MediaTek Dimesity 700 5G SoC. It is an octa-core chipset based on a 7nm manufacturing process and coupled with Arm Mali-G57 MC2. This is paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

--In the camera department, the smartphone sports triple rear cameras consisting of a 48-megapixel primary shooter, a 2-megapixel secondary lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Whereas on the front, it gets an 8-megapixel sensor for selfies. Both the rear and front cameras are capable of shooting videos up to 1080 30fps.

--The Redmi Note 10T 5G is powered by a 5000mAh with 18W fast charging support. In addition, the smartphone brings connectivity options like 5G, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1, IR blaster, NFC and a 3.5mm jack.

--Another device called Poco M3 Pro 5G with similar specs was launched last month. However, the Poco M3 Pro 5G design is the only differentiating factor between the two devices. It sports a 6.55-inch FHD+ display with support for a 90Hz high refresh rate. Further, the smartphone is powered by Mediatek's Dimesity 700 SoC and paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

--In the camera department, the Poco M3 Pro 5G sports a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 48-megapixel primary shooter, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and another 2-megapixel macro lens. Whereas on the front, it gets an 8-megapixel sensor for selfies.

--The Poco M3 Pro 5G gets support for 5G, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack and USB Type-C 2.0. Further, the Poco M3 Pro 5G is powered by a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging support.

Redmi Note 10T 5G price in India

Redmi has launched its latest 5G smartphone pretty affordably. The base variant of Redmi Note 10T 5G with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage is available at a starting price of Rs 13,999. Whereas the top variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage goes for Rs 15,999. At this price, Redmi Note 10 5G is among the most affordable 5G smartphones in India.

The smartphone will compete with the likes of Realme Narzo 30 5G, Realme 6, Oppo A53s 5G and more. It will go on sale on July 26 via Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and offline retailers. There's an instant discount of Rs 1000 on HDFC bank credit cards and Easy EMI transactions.