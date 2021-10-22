Redmi Note 11 launch soon: Specs, features, launch, India price and everything we know so far

The launch of the Redmi Note 11 series is around the corner. Xiaomi just confirmed that the launch will take place on October 28. The brand has already begun teasing the lineup, thus confirming multiple details. A fresh new leak has now appeared to add to the already known details.

Fresh teasers reveal the complete design of the device. The device appears to feature a rectangular camera module and flat sides. There's a punch-hole display on front. The model seen on the teaser comes in a Misty Forest colour. Apart from this, Redmi Note 11 series is tipped to bring three devices - Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+. Leaks suggest that all three devices will feature 120Hz panels and MediaTek chipsets. The Redmi Note 11 could be available at a starting price 1199 Yuan (Rs 14,000 roughly). So let's dive in deeper to find the complete details of the Redmi Note 11 series.

Redmi Note 11 series: Key specs and features

The popular Redmi Note 10 has been confirmed to get an upgrade soon. Like the current lineup, the Note 11 series is said to bring three models - Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+. Xiaomi has showcased posters of the upcoming Redmi Note 11. In the images Redmi Note 11 can be seen featuring flat sides. On the rear, It has a rectangular camera module which appears to be housing four cameras and an LED flash. Rest of the panel is clean with a Redmi 5G logo on the rear. There's a punch-hole display on the front.

The Redmi Note 11 is 8.34mm thick. Power button and volume buttons are placed to the right. It appears as if the fingerprint reader is embedded in the power button itself. There's a USB-C port, a microphone and a speaker at the bottom. While at the top, the device houses a 3.5mm audio jack, an IR blaster and a JBL tuned speaker.

Redmi Note 11 posters revealed

Besides this, a chinese tipster has shared complete details of the Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+. As per which, the standard Redmi Note 11 will feature a 6.5-inch full-HD+ LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display will be protected by a layer of Gorilla Glass Victus. It is also said to feature MediaTek Dimesnity 810 SoC. The device could get up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of on-board storage.

Redmi Note 11 is tipped to get a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. However, the posters showcase a triple rear camera on the device. So there's not a lot of clarity on the camera system of Redmi Note 11, at this moment. The Redmi Note 11 could get a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

In contrast, the Redmi Note 11 Pro is said to sport a 120Hz AMOLED panel. The device could be powered by a slightly more powerful MediaTek Dimensity 910 SoC. It may be paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage. In terms of cameras, Redmi 11 Pro may sport a Samsung HM2 108-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 ultrawide lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. While on the front, it may get a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies. A 5000mAh battery with 67W charging may power this device.

Finally, the top-end Redmi Note 11 Pro+ is expected to feature a 120Hz AMOLED panel The smartphone may be powered by MediTek's flagship DImensity 1200 SoC. Other hardware specs are said to remain same as the Pro besides 120W fast charging support for this model.

Redmi Note 11 launch date

The Redmi Note 11 launch is knocking at our doors with the launch event set for October 28. At the moment Xiaomi has only confirmed the China launch of the Redmi Note 11. So we will have to wait for the official announcement for India launch details.

Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ India price

A fresh leak has also helped with the pricing of all the upcoming models. According to which, the base variant of Redmi Note 11 will be priced at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 14,000) . The other three models with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM and 256GB storage could be priced at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 16,400), CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,700), and CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 21,000), respectively.

On the other hand, Redmi Note 11 Pro may start at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,700) for the base 6GB RAM and 128GB variant. Other models with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage and 8GB RAM and 256GB storage may sell for CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 21,000) and CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,400).

The base variant of the top-end Redmi Note 11 Pro+ price is expected to go for CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 25,700). Whereas the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model could be priced at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,200).