Redmi Note 11 launched: Key specs, India price, and all that you need to know

Redmi Note 11 has made its debut alongside the Redmi Note 11S in India. The phone is an affordable offering priced at 13,499. It is powered by the Snapdragon 680 chipset, which is similar to what we saw on the global model. The phone is offered in multiple configurations, with the top model getting up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage.

The Redmi Note 11 sports a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with a quad rear camera system, including a 50-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, there's a 13-megapixel camera for selfies. The Redmi Note 11 is powered by a 5000mAh battery with 33W charging support.

Here are the complete details of the Redmi Note 11, along with the price.

Redmi Note 11: Specifications and features

Dimensions and weight: The Redmi Note 11 measures 159.9 x 73.9 x 8.1 mm and weighs 179 grams.

Display: The device sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Processor: The Redmi Note 11 is powered by a Snapdragon 680 chipset. It is an octa-core chipset clocked at 2.4 GHz and coupled with Adreno 610. The phone offers 2GB of virtual RAM.

RAM: The device has single 4GB and 6GB RAM models.

Storage: It gets 64GB and 128GB storage variants.

Rear camera: The Redmi Note 11 sports a quad rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Front camera: There's a 13-megapixel camera for selfies on the front.

Battery: The Redmi Note 11 is powered by a 5000mAh battery with 33W charging support.

Software: The phone runs Android 11 with MIUI 13 on top.

Connectivity and security: The device brings connectivity options like Bluetooth, WiFi, GPS, USB-Type, C 3.5mm audio jack and IR blaster. There's an in-display fingerprint scanner for authentication on this device.

Redmi Note 11: India price

The Redmi Note 11 is made available in three configurations. The base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at Rs 13,499, the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model goes for Rs 14,499, while the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant comes in at Rs 15,999. Consumers can avail an additional discount of Rs 1,000 on all these models via Band of Baroda debit and credit cards.