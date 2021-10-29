Redmi Note 11, Note 11 Pro, Note 11 Pro+, Redmi Watch 2 launched: Price, specs and everything you need to know

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 11 series at a launch event in China alongside a couple of new products. The new Redmi series brings three new phones to the company's lineup, namely Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+. For now, the smartphones will retail in Xiaomi's home country China but global availability is expected soon, including a launch in India.

The new Redmi series comes in succession to the Redmi Note 10 series, which was launched in India in March this year and soon became a hit on the sales charts. As expected, the new phones come with several upgrades over their corresponding Redmi Note 10 models, including high refresh rate displays, better cameras and faster charging support.

Alongside the phones, Xiaomi also introduced the successor to its Redmi Watch as the Redmi Watch 2. Here is a look at all that is new from the house of Xiaomi.

Redmi Note 11 series, Redmi Watch 2 prices

Xiaomi has priced the base model of the series, which is the vanilla Redmi Note 11, at a starting cost of CNY 1199 (about Rs 14,000). This model comes with a 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. Another 6GB RAM variant of the phone will retail for CNY 1299 (around Rs 15,200). Two memory options with 8GB RAM will retail for CNY 1499 (around Rs 17,500) and CNY 1699 (roughly Rs 19,800). These models will come with 128GB storage and 256GB storage respectively.

Among the Pro variants, the Redmi Note 11 Pro has been priced at CNY 1599 (around Rs 18,700) for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. Step up options will come with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage or 256GB storage. These have been priced at CNY 1899 (around Rs 22,200) and CNY 2099 (around Rs 24,500) respectively.

The top model in the series, that is the Redmi Note 11 Pro+, will start retailing for CNY 1899 (around Rs 22,200) for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. 8GB RAM options with storage as above will be available for CNY 2099 (around Rs 24,500) and CNY 2299 (around Rs 26,900).

Xiaomi also launched a Redmi Note 11 Yibo edition at the launch event that will feature the same specifications as the Redmi Note 11 Pro+. The special edition device, with a unique Green-finish, 8GB RAM and 256GB storage will retail for CNY 2699, or roughly around Rs 31,500.

Redmi Note 11 Yibo edition

The Redmi Watch 2 has been priced at CNY 399, which roughly equates to Rs 4,700 but will initially retail for an introductory price of CNY 349, or around Rs 4,000.

Redmi Note 11 specifications

As for what the new phones will come with, Xiaomi has packed the Redmi Note 11 with a 6.6-inch 90Hz LCD display. It is backed by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset and memory options as mentioned above.

Optics on the phone are taken care of by a dual camera setup at the back that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor along with an 8-megapixel secondary lens. At the front, there is a 13-megapixel selfie shooter.

Redmi Note 11 packs a 5,000mAh battery that comes with support for 33W fast charging.

Redmi Note 11 Pro specifications

In comparison, the Redmi Note 11 Pro sports a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate and DCI P3 wide colour gamut. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset paired with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.1 internal storage. The phone runs on Android 11 OS and is backed by a 5,160mAh battery that also supports 67W fast charging.

For optics, the Redmi Note 11 Pro features a 108-megapixel primary camera at the back. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ specifications

Redmi Note 11 Pro+, the top model in the series, comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display that features a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI processor that is coupled to an LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ features the same camera setup at the back as the Redmi Note 11 Pro. At the front, it gets a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The phone is backed by a 4500mAh battery that also features 120W fast charging support. Xiaomi claims that the phone will charge from 0 to 100 per cent in less than 15 minutes. The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ will be equipped with JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

Redmi Watch 2 specifications

Redmi Watch 2

The new Redmi Watch 2 comes with a 1.6-inch AMOLED display that sports a 320×360 pixels resolution and a squarish, flat-edge design with rounded corners. There is a single physical button on the right edge for functions.

The smartwatch by Redmi is powered by an Apollo 3.5 chipset and comes with over 100 watch faces and 117 plus sports modes. The watch also sports several health features like blood oxygen saturation monitoring, heartbeat monitoring, sleep tracking and more. Redmi Watch 2 also comes with GPS and NFC support and is waterproof up to 5ATM.