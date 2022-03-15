Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G is going on sale for the first time today, but should you buy?

Redmi's new mid-range smartphone, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G will go on sale in India for the very first time today. The smartphone was introduced along with the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Watch 2 Lite last week in the country. Redmi is only putting the Note 11 Pro+ 5G on sale on Tuesday while the Note 11 Pro will be available starting next week. The phone succeeds Note 10 Pro Max and, brings the 5G support which was missing on last year's phone. It also packs a relatively new Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC and adds support for 67W fast charging.

The other highlights of the phone include a high refresh rate AMOLED panel, a 108-megapixel main camera and a 5000 mAh battery pack. The phone will go on sale on Mi.com, Amazon and offline retail stores starting 12 noon today. It will be available in Stealth Black, Phantom White, and Mirage Blue colour variants. Going from the past experience, only a few units might go on sale on Tuesday.

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G: Price in India and offers

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G price in India starts at Rs 20,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant costs Rs 22,999 while the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 24,999. Redmi is providing a Rs 1,000 discount on all variants if the purchase is made using a HDFC Bank credit card or through EMI transactions. Additionally, users of older Redmi devices can exchange their smartphones for an additional loyalty bonus of Rs 2000 over the exchange price of your Redmi device.

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G: Features and specs

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and support for 120Hz refresh rate. It has 360Hz of touch sampling rate and 1200 nits of peak brightness. The phone packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC and supports seven 5G bands in India. It has a 3.5mm headphone jack and a fingerprint sensor mounted on the power button.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G features triple rear cameras with a 108-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The front has a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The phone comes with liquid cooling and stereo speakers.

The upcoming Redmi Note 11 Pro series packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.

Should you buy Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G?

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G isn't as exciting as the Note 10 Pro Max. Why? Wait for India Today Tech's full review to find out. But, then it was always going to be difficult to improve an already near-perfect phone like the Note 10 Pro Max. The only major upgrades you get are support for fast charging and 5G connectivity. Now, if that's something you are willing to pay extra for, the Note 11 Pro+ 5G isn't a bad option.