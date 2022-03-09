Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G quick review: A good successor to Note 10 Pro Max?

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G is the latest addition to the Redmi Note 11 series which, by now, has four other models in total - Redmi Note 11, Note 11S, Note 11T 5G and Note 11 Pro. The Note 11 Pro+ 5G is the most premium of the lot and aims to replace the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max from last year. It's not really as disruptive as the Note 10 Pro Max but, fills the gaps left by its predecessor. Honestly, it was always going to be difficult to better the Note 10 Pro Max. Absence of 5G aside, it's still one of the best phones in its price segment. That's what the Note 11 Pro+ 5G brings.

It adds 5G support along with 67W fast charging - two features missing on the Note 10 Pro Max. Apart from that, you get the same 120Hz OLED panel, 108-megapixel main camera and a 5000mAh battery. The phone is priced at Rs . I spent a day with the Note 11 Pro+ 5G and here are some quick thoughts.

Familiar design, good display

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ has a Xiaomi 11i-inspired flat design. The entire rear panel and camera module are identical. However, Redmi has gone for a glossy finish instead of the more subtle back on the Xiaomi 11i series. The Blue colour variant I got has some patterns on it. The back is still glass, just like the Note 10 Pro Max, with a plastic frame around it.

The power button doubles as the fingerprint sensor. There is a type-C USB charging port at the bottom, dual stereo speakers on either side and a 3.5mm headphone jack at the top. Not the most comfortable position for the headphone port. The phone is little slippery but largely comfortable to hold and use. You get Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the phone.

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G has a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and support for 120Hz refresh rate. It supports 360Hz of touch sampling rate and 1200 nits of peak brightness.

Redmi has bumped the 240Hz touch sampling rate of the Note 10 Pro Max but, everything else remains the same here. So far, I have found the display quite responsive. But, too soon to judge.

Mid-range performance

The headline maker here is the 5G support with seven compatible bands. The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. You can further expand the storage using a hybrid microSD card. There is liquid cooling, haptic motor and an IR blaster on the phone as well.

Redmi is shipping the device with MIUI 13 based on Android 11 out of the box. The pre-installed Xiaomi apps have gone down from the past but, you still get plenty of other apps, like Facebook, LinkedIn, Prime Video and Zilli.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G features triple rear cameras with a 108-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. Honestly, this is a downgrade on the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. I don't miss the depth as much but, it's the 5-megapixel telemacro camera which was truly incredible and, hopefully, is brought back soon.

The camera app is as usual. It has a 108MP mode, Night Mode, dual video and more. Video recording at the back is capped at 1080p 30fps. I will use the camera for the next few days and talk about the performance in our final review.

First impressions

As I mentioned earlier, the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G isn't a complete game changer like the Note 10 Pro Max. The only two major upgrades it brings are the 5G support and improved fast charging. The cost you pay is a downgraded camera system. If you are already using a Note 10 or 9 series phone, the Note 11 Pro+ 5G shouldn't excite you much. If 5G is what you seek, it's a good value offering. More on the phone in our final review. Stay tuned.