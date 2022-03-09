Redmi Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro+ 5G launched, price starts at Rs 17,999

Redmi has upgraded its Note line-up in India with the introduction of Redmi Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro+ 5G. the two smartphones can be seen as upgrades on last year's Note 10 Pro and Note 10 Pro Max. The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G brings the added 5G support, which was otherwise missing on the Note 10 Pro Max. Both the phones have similar set of features apart from the chipset. The difference in processor also means that Note 11 Pro is a 4G phone.

With this Redmi has five phones in India as part of the Note 11 series. It has previously launched the Note 11, Note 11S and Note 11T 5G. The highlight features of the phones include a 120Hz AMOLED display, a 108-megapixel rear camera, 67W fast charging support, and more. Apart from the two phones, Redmi also introduced the Watch 2 Lite during the same launch event.

Redmi Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro+ 5G: Price in India

Redmi Note 11 Pro price in India starts at Rs 17,999 for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The 8GB RAM and 128GB model will cost Rs 19,999. The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G price starts at Rs 20,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The high-end 8GB RAM and 128GB model will cost Rs 22,999 while the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 24,999.

All variants of Note 11 Pro+ 5G will be available with Rs 1000 discount with HDFC Bank Credit cards and EMI transactions.

Redmi Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro+ 5G: Features and specs

Both Redmi Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro+ have 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED displays with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and support for 120Hz refresh rate. They support 360Hz of touch sampling rate and 1200 nits of peak brightness. The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, while the Note 11 Pro packs a MediaTek Helio G96 processor.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G features triple rear cameras with a 108-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The Note 11 Pro gets the same 108-megapixel main sensor with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. Both phones have a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The upcoming Redmi Note 11 Pro series packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W SonicCharge 3.0. The fast charging tech is claimed to charge the phone from 0 to 100 per cent in just 15 minutes. The phones will also come with liquid cooling and stereo speakers.