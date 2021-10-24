Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ Specifications leaked Ahead of October 28 Debut

Redmi, the popular Chinese firm, is gearing up to launch its Redmi Note 11 series on October 28 in China. The lineup is expected to have three models; Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ that will offer high-end features compared to the other two variants.

The specifications about Redmi's latest budget device have already leaked online. In terms of design both the Redmi Note 10 and Note 11 sport a simple minimalist design and look very similar from the front. The Redmi Note 11 has a 6.5 inch AMOLED display. Further, it comes with DCI P3 wide colour gamut along with a 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. It will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800 chipset and a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

It is expected to come with both 6GB and 8GB RAM variants along with 128GB of internal storage. It will sport a 50 megapixel primary rear camera along with a 13 megapixel front camera for selfies.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro will also sport a 6.5 inch 120Hz AMOLED display. Further, it will come with a more capable MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. The phone is expected to run on Android 11 OS and house a 5,000 mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. The Redmi Note 11 Pro is likely to feature a 108 megapixel camera on the rear, an 8 megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2 megapixel depth sensor.

Redmi Note 11 Pro+, the top model of the Note 11 series is rumoured to sport a 6.67 inch 120Hz AMOLED protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. It is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI processor coupled with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The Pro+ variant would come with the same rear camera setup as the Pro variant; on the front, it may sport a 16 megapixel camera for selfies. Further, it is tipped to get a 5000 mAh battery with a mighty 120W fast charging support.

The Redmi Note 11 series as we have seen in several images is quite attractive in design. Much to the delight of users, the Redmi Note 11 series is said to retain the 3.5mm headphone jack. It is expected to be presented next week, October 28.