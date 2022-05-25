Redmi Note 11 SE launched with MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 5000 mAh battery: Price, specifications

Redmi Note 11 SE is the latest smartphone in the Note 11 series. The company announced its new budget smartphone at the Redmi Note 11T series launch event in China. The Redmi Note 11 SE's design is quite similar to the Poco M3 Pro 5G, which was launched last year in India.

Redmi Note 11 SE specifications

The Redmi Note 11 SE features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD. It has a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate support. The screen refreshes dynamically between 30Hz and 90Hz depending on the on-screen content. Since it has an LCD, the device does not offer an in-display fingerprint scanner. Instead, users get a side-mounted scanner.

The phone has a vertically aligned camera module. It has a dual-camera setup on the back with a 48MP main camera sensor. There is no ultrawide camera and the phone has a 2MP secondary sensor for depth mapping. For selfies, the phone has an 8MP front camera.

Under the hood, the phone draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. It is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone also has a microSD card slot for storage expansion.

The Redmi Note 11 series smartphone packs a 5000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It runs Android 11 out of the box and has a layer of MIUI 12.5 on top. There is no word on the device's Android 12 update rollout at the moment.

The Note 11 SE price starts at CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs 12,800) for the base 4GB + 128GB variant. There is also an 8GB + 128GB variant, which is priced at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs 16,200). It comes in two colours - Shadow Black, and Deep Space Blue.

We do not see the Redmi Note 11 SE launching anytime soon in India. The company has already launched a series of Redmi 10 series phones in the sub-Rs 10,000 segment. The Redmi Note 11 is currently the most affordable smartphone in the Note 11 series, which is priced at Rs 13,999.