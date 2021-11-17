Redmi Note 11T 5G: From India price to specifications, here is everything you can expect

Redmi Note 11T 5G is going to be the first Note 11 series smartphone in India. The smartphone is set to arrive on November 30 in India. Xiaomi has put a dedicated microsite for the upcoming launch, which boasts about speedy charging, swift display, sharp cameras and more. Although the website hasn't revealed any Redmi Note 11T 5G details, rumours suggest that it is a rebranded Redmi Note 11. The Redmi Note 11 has been rebadged as Poco M4 Pro 5G in Europe. So there's a huge possibility that the Redmi Note 11T 5G is Redmi Note 11 itself.

The device is likely to get similar specs to the China variant. So we may see a 6.6-inch IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. An octa-core Dimensity 810 chipset may power this smartphone. The smartphone could feature a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies. Redmi may offer this device with a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. The smartphone is confirmed to be launched via Amazon. While that was a brief introduction of the Redmi Note 11T 5G, we have more details to share with you, so let's get started.

Redmi Note 11T 5G launch and India price

The Redmi Note 11T 5G will launch in India on November 30. The smartphone will be available via Mi.com and most likely via Amazon India. While the official pricing of the Redmi Note 11T 5G will be revealed on the launch date.

A report by Moneycontrol says that the Redmi Note 11T 5G could launch in India at a starting price of Rs 16,999 for the base 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model. There will be two more models, one with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage which could be sold for Rs 17,999. And another with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage which may come in at Rs 19,999.

Redmi Note 11T 5G: Specs and features

--The Redmi Note 11 series was launched in China last month. Following the China launch, Redmi is set to launch the Redmi Note 11T 5G on November 30 in the country. Currently, the brand has just confirmed only one variant for India. But a total of three models were launched in China. Hence, it is being supposed that the other two models will launch in early 2022.

--Redmi has created a microsite for the upcoming launch. The website showcases Redmi Note 11T 5G in Silver and Green colour options. It also says that the smartphone will get fast charging and RAM boost features.

Redmi Note 11T 5G launch teased

--The China variants are named Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 10 Pro, and Redmi Note 11 Pro+. A rumour suggested that Redmi Note 11 will launch as Redmi Note 11T in the country, whereas Redmi Note 11 Pro will be called Xiaomi 11i, and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ will be named Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge. Now that the Redmi Note 11T 5G moniker is confirmed, we can presume the remaining models to launch with the suggested names.

--As pointed out by multiple leaks, the Redmi Note 11T 5G is likely to be a rebranded Redmi 11. So the specs of the upcoming device should remain the same. Recently specs of the Redmi Note 11 also surfaced online. According to this, the smartphone may feature a 6.6-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The display may have a resolution of 1,080x2,400 pixels and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The report details Aquamarine Blue, Matte Black, and Stardust White colour options. It says that Redmi Note 11T 5G will ship with an octa-core Dimesity 810 chipset.

--Further, the device is tipped to be offered in three storage options. The base variant may get 6GB RAM and 64GB storage option, the mid-variant could be equipped with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, and the top-variant may come with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage.

--In the camera department, Redmi Note 11T 5G is supposed to sport a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel primary shooter and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. On the front, it may get a 16-megapixel camera for selfies. The Redmi Note 11T 5G may pack a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.