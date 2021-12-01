Redmi Note 11T 5G vs Lava Agni 5G: Specs, features, and India price compared

Redmi Note 11T 5G is the latest midrange 5G smartphone launched in India. It is also the first Redmi Note 11 series smartphone to arrive in the country. The smartphone is equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset that powers the Lava Agni 5G. Both these 5G smartphones are priced similarly at Rs 19,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option. So we decided to pit them against each other to find out which is a better device on paper.

The Redmi Note 11T and the Lava Agni 5G sport 90Hz LCD displays. While the Redmi Note 11T has a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup, the Lava Agni 5G gets 64-megapixel quad rear cameras. The Redmi Note 11T is offered in multiple configurations, but the Lava Agni 5G has a single variant. Both the smartphones ship with 5000mAh batteries.

Redmi Note 11T 5G vs Lava Agni 5G: Price in India

The Redmi Note 11T 5G price starts at 16,999 for the base 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 17,999. While the top-end model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage comes in at Rs 19,999.

On the other side, Lava Agni 5G has a sole 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model priced at Rs 19,999.

Redmi Note 11T 5G vs Lava Agni 5G: Specs and features

Dimensions and weight: The Redmi Note 11T measures 163.6 x 75.8 x 8.8 mm and weighs 195 grams. While the Lava Agni 5G measures 168.8x76.8x9.1 mm and weighs 204 grams.

Display: Both Redmi Note 11T and Lava Agni 5G sport 90Hz IPS LCD panels. However, Lava Agni 5G has a bigger 6.78-inch display as compared to the 6.6-inch panel of the Note 11T.

Processor: The Redmi Note 11T and Lava Agni 5G are powered by the same Dimesnity 810 chipset. It is an octa-core chipset clocked at 2.4 GHz and coupled with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU.

RAM: The Redmi Note 11T is offered in 6GB and 8GB RAM models. The device has a RAM booster feature which provides 3GB of additional virtual RAM. On the other hand, Lava Agni 5G gets 8GB RAM.

Storage: Redmi Note 11T comes in 64GB and 128GB storage options, whereas Lava Agni 5G has a single 128GB model.

Rear camera: The Redmi Note 11T sports a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel primary shooter and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter.

While, Lava Agni 5G sports a quad rear camera setup consisting of a 64-megapixel primary camera with a 6P lens, a 5-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel depth camera and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

Front camera: There's a 16-megapixel selfie shooter on both these smartphones.

Battery: The Redmi Note 11T and Lava Agni 5G ship with a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W and 30W charging, respectively.

Software: The Redmi Note 11T and Lava Agni 5G run Android 11 out of the box.

Connectivity and security: The two smartphones support 5G, GPS, WiFi, Bluetooth, Type-C port, and more. They also have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for authentication.

Colours: The Redmi Note 11T is available in Aquamarine Blue, Stardust White and Matte Black colour options. While the Lava Agni 5G is sold in a Fiery Blue colour.