Redmi Note 11T launching next week and here are all confirmed features

Xiaomi is set to launch the Redmi Note 11T in India next week on November 30. It has started teasing the phone through its social media platforms and all teasers suggest that the Redmi Note 11T is a rebranded variant of the Note 11. The smartphone maker introduced the Redmi Note 11, Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro+ in China late last month. As of now, Xiaomi only plans to bring the Redmi Note 11 to the country, while both Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro+ can be introduced next year.

The Redmi Note 11T provides a 5G option for Xiaomi customers. Xiaomi hasn't launched too many 5G smartphones in India under the Redmi sub-brand. In fact, only one of the five Redmi Note 10 series smartphones support 5G connectivity. All the other features of the Redmi Note 11T are likely to be the same as the Chinese variant too. While we will know all of them on November 30, here is everything Xiaomi has already confirmed.

-- Redmi Note 11T is confirmed to feature an adaptive refresh rate. Xiaomi has already confirmed this through a tweet. However, it is sticking with an LCD panel this time. The phone should come with a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD display with up to 90Hz refresh rate.

-- The smartphone will run MIUI 12.5 out of the box. The custom Android ROM was introduced only last year and is based on Android 11.

-- The phone should pack an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC that is built on a 6nm fabrication process. It will also be the first Redmi phone based on 6nm process, the smartphone maker has confirmed.

-- Xiaomi is also teasing the 33W Pro fast charging support on the Redmi Note 11T. The smartphone maker claims that it is an upgrade on the standard 33W fast charging you get on other Xiaomi smartphones. How much of it is true? We will see once the phone is launched.

-- Redmi India's Twitter handle also confirms that the Redmi Note 11T will come with an extended RAM feature. The phone is likely to come in three memory-storage configurations 6GB RAM and 64GB storage, 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Xiaomi is yet to confirm anything about the camera system but we know that the China variant featured a dual camera setup at the back consisting of a 50-megapixel main camera and an ultra-wide angle camera. The phone should also pack a 5,000mAh battery.

We can expect Redmi to reveal more about this smartphone in the coming days.