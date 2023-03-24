Redmi Note 12 launched globally, coming to India on March 30: Check out details

The Redmi Note 12 smartphone has been launched globally. The 4G device will also come to India on March 30, which is something that the company has confirmed on Twitter. Ahead of the launch, Redmi has already confirmed some of the key features which are similar to the global model. This suggests that both global and Indian models would be the same. Here is everything we know so far.

Redmi Note 12: Specifications, features

Redmi is claiming that its new device has a slim profile and sleek design. The teasers posted on Xiaomi India's website show that the handset will be offered in a glittery golden colour model with a gradient finish. It is unknown whether the brand will also launch it in other color variants. It seemingly has a boxy design. The volume and power buttons are placed on the right side of the device.

The upcoming Redmi phone sports a punch-hole display design and the panel even has support for 120Hz. The display size is currently unknown for the Indian model. The global version has a 6.67-inch screen. It features a headphone jack as well, which the companies have stopped offering on premium phones and one won't also notice on a lot of mid-range devices.

The company has confirmed the key specifications of the Redmi Note 12 on its official website. The teasers published by the brand reveal that the budget phone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 SoC, which is a 4G chip. The device will have support for up to 11GB RAM with the help of the RAM extension feature.

The upcoming Redmi Note 12 smartphone has a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary camera. The details about the other sensors are still under wraps for the Indian model. The global variant has a different setup at the back. It includes a 48-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth camera. The Redmi Note 12 has a 5,000mAh battery under the hood. The company will bundle a 33W fast charger in the retail box.

Redmi Note 12: Expected price in India

The Redmi Note 12 is priced at EUR 199, which is around Rs 17,720 in India when converted. But, we expect the brand to launch the Redmi Note 12 at a much lower price in this market because it is a 4G phone and it has features that one gets in the lower price segment. To recall, the Redmi Note 11 was made available in India with a starting price of Rs 14,499. The new version is expected to be priced in a similar price range. We will get the exact price and other details by next week, on March 30.