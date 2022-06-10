Redmi Note 12 tipped to launch later this year, key features leaked online

Redmi is reportedly working on the new Note series phones that are expected to make their debut later this year. A known tipster, Digital Chat Station, is claiming that the Redmi Note 12 will be announced in the second half of 2022. The mid-range device will likely be unveiled in China first and then in the global market, including India.

Although, we don't expect the Redmi Note 12 series to arrive in India in 2022, considering the company launched the Redmi Note 11T Pro and Redmi Note 11T Pro+ phones in March this year. But, you never know, the brand could decide to announce the new phones by the end of 2022. We will have to wait to see what Redmi has planned.

Ahead of the launch, the tipster revealed the key features of the upcoming Redmi Note series phone. The handset could come with a triple rear camera setup and offer a typical design. The rear camera module could include a 50-megapixel primary camera. It could be accompanied by an ultra-wide-angle sensor and a macro camera.

The leak also claims that the Redmi Note 12 will have a centred punch-hole display design, which is not surprising considering most of the devices these days offer the same display design. It won't feature curved edges, and might be equipped with a horizontal flashlight. The rest of the details are currently unknown. But, if the company is planning to launch a new Redmi Note series phone, then we should get more details soon.

To recall, the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G was launched in India with a starting price of 20,999. The Redmi Note 11 Pro, which was the cheaper variant in the series, was made available for Rs 17,999. The upcoming Redmi Note 12 smartphone could be priced in a similar price range. Do keep in mind that this is just a prediction, so users are advised to take the details with a pinch of salt. The company hasn't yet given an official confirmation on the existence of the Redmi Note 12.