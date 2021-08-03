RedmiBook Pro and RedmiBook e-learning edition launched, price starts at Rs 41,999

Xiaomi on Wednesday afternoon launched the RedmiBook Pro and RedmiBook e-learning edition in India. These are first laptops under the Redmi sub-brand in the country. The company had entered the laptop category last year with the introduction of Mi Notebook series. The new Redmi-branded laptops are more affordable and target students as well as early working professionals. Both the products were unveiled during an online event on Wednesday afternoon.

Both the RedmiBook series laptops feature 15-inch displays. Xiaomi has equipped them with 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake processors and promises a 10-hour battery life. The laptops will be bundled with Windows 10 Home, MS Office 2019 and Mi share to transfer files.

RedmiBook Pro and RedmiBook e-learning edition price in India

The RedmiBook Pro price in India has been set at Rs 49,999. The customers will get a discount of Rs 3,500 if the purchase is made using the HDFC Bank credit or debit cards. Meanwhile, the RedmiBook e-learning edition will cost Rs 41,999 for 256GB storage variant and Rs 44,999 for 512GB of SSD. Both these variants will get Rs 2,500 discount if the purchase is made using the HDFC Bank credit and debit cards.

RedmiBook Pro features and specifications

The RedmiBook Pro features a 15.6inch Full HD display and a 720p HD webcam for video calls. The laptop comes in a single Charcoal Grey colour option. The RedmiBook Pro will come with Intel's 11th Gen Core i5 Tiger Lake processor. This will be coupled with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD. The laptop weighs 1.8kg and is 19.9mm thick.

The connectivity options on the RedmiBook 15 Pro include a dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.0, as well as two USB 3.2 Type-C, one USB 2.0, one HDMI port, and an audio jack. There is also a SD card reader. The device also features two 2W stereo speakers.

The laptop runs Windows 10 as of now but, Xiaomi has promised a free upgrade to Windows 11 when it arrives later this year. Xiaomi has not mentioned the battery size of the laptop but confirms that it can last for almost 10 hours.

RedmiBook e-learning edition features and specifications

The RedmiBook e-learning edition will come with Intel's 11th Gen Core i3 Tiger Lake processor. This model will have the option to choose between 256GB or 512GB of SSD. The rest of the features of RedmiBook e-learning edition remain the same as the RedmiBook Pro.