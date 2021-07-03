Reliance Jio launches emergency data loan facility, here is how to use it

Reliance Jio has announced a new emergency data loan facility for users. Jio users can now get instant data on loan when if they run out of it. The amount can be paid later. This is particularly helpful for users who are unable to recharge immediately. Jio of late has introduced many interesting data packs for its subscribers. The data packs not only offer unlimited calls, SMS and more but also offer free subscriptions to streaming apps like Disney+ Hotstar.

So now Jio subscribers can take data loans instantly and pay for the data later. If you are unable to pay or if any of the wallets malfunction, this new plan would save you from such a crisis by offering to recharge your number instantly with a new data pack. Jio subscribers will be allowed to borrow up to 5 emergency data loan packs of 1GB. The 1GB data pack is priced at Rs 11.

Here is how you can borrow an emergency loan from Jio

— Open MyJio App on your phone and go to the menu on the top left of the page. Remember, you would need the Jio App to borrow a data pack so if you don't have an app installed on your phone, you should get it right away.

— Under the Mobile services option, select 'Emergency Data Loan'

— Tap on Proceed on the emergency data loan option

— Select the "get emergency data option".

— Tap on activate now to get the 1GB loan pack

— Once you tap on the activate button, the pack will get activated automatically.

Subscribers can also clear their loan amount on the same page of the MyJio app.