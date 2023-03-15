Reliance Jio launches postpaid family plans Jio Plus with free Netflix, Amazon Prime: all details

Reliance Jio has launched a new range of postpaid family plans with benefits including unlimited 5G data through the Jio Welcome offer, data sharing, a single bill for the entire family, premium content apps, and more. Starting at Rs 399, Jio has introduced the new postpaid family plans with a one-month free trial.

Jio users who are planning to switch from prepaid to postpaid can use the free trial offer to experience the postpaid services offered by the telco. Users can recharge with the available Jio postpaid plan and enjoy services like one bill for the entire family and so on. The telecom operator also allows users to terminate any plan after purchasing and choose different plans according to their needs at any time.

Let's take a detailed look at all the offerings under the newly launched family postpaid plans by Reliance Jio.

Jio Rs 399 postpaid family plan

Under this plan Jio offers unlimited calling, SMS and 75GB of total data. With the plan, users can get up to 3 add on SIM by paying Rs 99 per SIM. To get the postpaid connection, Jio users have to pay a security deposit of Rs 500. However, the deposit is waived for JioFiber users, corporate employees, existing non-Jio, postpaid users, credit card customers and users with good credit scores.

Jio Rs 699 postpaid family plan

This plan offers unlimited voice calling and SMS services with total data of 100GB. Additionally, this plan also includes a free subscription to Netflix and Amazon Prime. One can add up to 3 members for Rs 99. Users who are not waived from the security deposit will have to pay Rs 875 while getting this new connection.

Notably, Jio will charge a processing fee of Rs 99 during the activation of the new postpaid plan. Additional add-on family SIMs will be charged at Rs 99/month post free trial and every add-on family SIM will be offered 5 GB of data monthly.

How to get Jio postpaid family plan

To get a new Jio postpaid family plan:

- Give a missed call on 70000 70000 to start your Jio Plus journey on WhatsApp.

- Select the relevant option to get a Security Deposit waiver.

- Book a free home delivery of your postpaid SIM.

- Get 3 more family SIMs during home delivery.

- Pay a processing fee of @99/SIM during activation.

- Once the master family SIM is activated, use the My Jio app to link the 3 family members to your account and start sharing benefits for free.

Jio further notes that its Jio Plus services with postpaid plans will be available starting 22nd March 2023 in all Jio Stores and through the home delivery option.



