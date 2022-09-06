Reliance Jio new plan worth Rs 2,999 offers 365 days validity, 2GB data per day and more

Reliance Jio has completed six years in the country and to celebrate the occasion, the telecom operator is offering an annual prepaid pack with unlimited calling, OTT benefits, and more. The plan is specially curated for users looking for unlimited daily data benefits, non-stop OTT streaming, and additional benefits at a pocket-friendly price.

Jio's new Rs 2,999 prepaid plan offers 2.5GB of data each day with a validity of 365 days. The offer also clubs 75GB of additional data along with coupons from Ajio, Netmeds Ixigo, and more. Not to forget that the one-time recharge also lessens the hassle of monthly recharges and is a good all-rounder deal.

So, if you are planning to get an annual recharge and want to enjoy unlimited calling, OTT subscription, cloud storage, and more then you can consider the Jio prepaid plan worth Rs 2,999. Let's have a look into the details of this plan.



Jio Rs 2,999 prepaid plan launched

The plan is available at myjio.com, My Jio app or can be recharged through other service providers. The benefits of the pack include:



365 days of validity

912.5GB Total data with 2.5GB of data limit.

Unlimited calls to any network

100 SMS per day

Free Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription for 1 year.

Free access to JioCinema, JioTV, JioSecurity, and JioCloud platforms.

75GB additional data

Coupons from Ajio, Netmeds Ixigo, Reliance Digital, and Jio Saavn Pro.



Apart from the special Jio 6th anniversary offer plan, the telecom operator offers other annual prepaid packs as well. Jio currently has four annual plans priced at Rs 4199, Rs 2,999, Rs 2879 and Rs 2545. These plans offer up to 3GB of data, unlimited calling and OTT subscription, free access to Jio app services, and more.