Reliance Jio offers a number of recharge plans, but there are some prepaid packs that are priced in almost similar price range. This may confuse a lot of users as to which one might be a better prepaid plan for them. A similar type of case is with the Rs 583 and Rs 553 Jio prepaid plans. The price difference between them is much less. So, we have tried to compare and explain which prepaid Jio plan offers better benefits.

Reliance Jio Rs 583 prepaid recharge plan

With this prepaid pack, customers get 1.5GB of data on a daily basis. The plan comes with a validity period of 56 days, which means users will get 84GB of data. Apart from this, there is also unlimited voice call benefit as well as 100 SMS per day. Users also get free access to JioTV and JioCinema apps. Jio is also giving three months of free Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription, which is worth Rs 149.

Reliance Jio Rs 533 prepaid recharge plan

The Rs 533 prepaid Jio plan, on the other hand, offers almost similar benefits and the difference is minor. Customers get 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calls to any network, and 100 SMS per day. This one too comes with a validity period of 56 days and Jio users will be able to access JioTV as well as JioCinema apps.

Reliance Jio Rs 583 vs Rs 553 recharge plan: Which prepaid plan is better?

The Rs 583 prepaid plan offers OTT benefits, but you have to sacrifice the data. This one offers only 1.5GB of daily data, whereas the Rs 533 prepaid Jio plan gives 2GB of daily data. Both of them come with the same validity period, so you don't have to worry about the validity period. The rest of the benefits are similar. Both the prepaid plans include unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS benefits.

So, if you want to spend less and want more data, then buy the Rs 533 Jio prepaid pack. If you can spend more and want the subscription to Disney+ Hotstar, then you can consider buying the Rs 583 prepaid plan. But, keep in mind that this one only offers 1.5GB on a daily basis. If you have Wi-Fi at your home and office, then you don't need a 2GB data plan.