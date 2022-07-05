Reliance Jio users can get free Netflix subscription, here's how to avail the offer

Netflix comes free with several Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone-idea (Vi) plans. For Jio, the offer is available only for postpaid users. In addition to Netflix subscription, these Jio postpaid plans also offer free subscription to other OTT plans like Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime. Here's a quick look at some of the Jio plans that offers free Netflix subscription.

There are 5 postpaid plans in total that offer free Netflix subscription. These plans are worth Rs 399, Rs 599, Rs 799, Rs 999, and Rs 1499. Let's take a look at the details.

-Rs 399 plan: The Jio postpaid plan offers 75GB of data and once the data limit is over, users are charged Rs 10/ GB. Other benefits of the plan include: data rollover up to 200GB, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, access to Jio suite of apps including JioTV. The plan offers OTT benefits like: free Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, and Amazon Prime subscriptions.

-Rs 499 plan: The postpaid plan offers 100GB of data and once the data limit is over users are charged Rs 10/ GB. Other benefits of the plan include: data rollover up to 200GB, 1 additional SIM card, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, access to Jio suite of apps including JioTV. The plan offers OTT benefits like: free Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, and Amazon Prime subscriptions.

-Rs 799 plan: The postpaid plan offers 150GB of data and once the data limit is over users are charged Rs 10/ GB. Other benefits of the plan include: data rollover up to 200GB, additional 2 SIM cards, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, access to Jio suite of apps including JioTV. The plan offers OTT benefits like: free Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, and Amazon Prime subscriptions.

-Rs 999 plan: The postpaid plan offers 200GB of data and once the data limit is over users are charged Rs 10/ GB. Other benefits of the plan include: data rollover up to 500GB, additional 3 SIM cards, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, access to Jio suite of apps including JioTV. The plan offers OTT benefits like: free Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, and Amazon Prime subscriptions.

-Rs 1499 plan: The postpaid plan offers 300GB of data and once the data limit is over users are charged Rs 10/ GB. Other benefits of the plan include: data rollover up to 500GB, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, access to Jio suite of apps including JioTV. The plan offers OTT benefits like: free Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, and Amazon Prime subscriptions.

None of the prepaid Jio plans come with free Netflix subscription. Though there are prepaid plans from Jio that offer free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime.

Also Read | iPhone 14 Pro series price tipped, likely to cost around Rs 8,000 more than iPhone 13 Pro models

Also Read | OnePlus Nord 2T sale in India today, will be available for as low as Rs 27,499

Also Read | AirPods Pro 2 may not feature the anticipated heart rate sensor