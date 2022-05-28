Reliance launches new JioFi recharge plans with up to 50GB data: Check out the plans

Reliance has launched three new JioFi recharge plans in the market. The telecom giant is offering three new postpaid monthly recharge plans along with a free JioFi dongle on a 'use and return basis.' The recharge plans are priced at Rs. 249, Rs. 299, and Rs. 349 with different data limits. However, there is a catch. The plans are not meant for regular users, they can be accessed by businesses only.

Here are the plans and the benefits.

— Rs 249 recharge plan offers 30GB data benefits per month. However, it does not offer voice benefits, SMS and a lock-in period of almost 18 months.

— The Rs 299 recharge plan offers 40GB data benefits per month. The phone does not offer voice benefits, SMS and a lock-in period of almost 18 months.

— Rs 349 recharge pan offers 50GB data benefits per month. The phone does not offer voice benefits, SMS and a lock-in period of almost 18 months.

Only users with registered businesses can buy the JioFi Postpaid plans. The first minimum order quantity of Rs 200 is needed to avail the postpaid plans. As per the JioFi website, after 100 per cent consumption of monthly data benefits, data services will continue at speeds up to 64 Kbps.

What is JioFi?

If you don't know what JioFi is, it is a device that can be used as a wifi modem but the only difference is it is portable.

"JioFi is a device that helps you to create personal hotspot and experience true 4G network connectivity. You can access high-speed internet anytime, anywhere, without worrying about finding an electrical outlet as it comes with a built-in rechargeable battery. JioFi is designed to provide super-fast speeds upto 150Mbps for seamless user experience. Connect ten Wi-Fi enabled devices at a time with uninterrupted surfing for 5-6 hours. You can even enjoy HD voice calling and conferencing on 2G-3G devices," Jio noted in the blog.



