Robbers track a man using an Apple Watch, rob him of $500,000 in cash

A group of robbers in America have robbed a man of $500,000 in cash using an Apple Watch. The robbery took place last year in Connecticut, but the details of the incident surfaced were made public a couple of days ago. Apple Watch was always regarded as a life-saving device as there have been too many incidents of the smartwatch alerting users about their serious heart conditions. However, this could be one of the very first incidents where an Apple Watch was used to carry out a robbery.

As per New York Post, the robbery was pulled off by a group of seven people in January 2020 in Hartford, Connecticut. The robbers first spotted the victim, they believed that the victim was "drug runner flush with cash". To stalk the victim, they stashed an Apple Watch under his car's bumper. Following this, they located his hotel room and managed to flee with cash.

After tracking down his car, one of the robbers smashed his car's window with a gun, hoping to find the bag of cash worth $500,000. But they couldn't find anything inside the car. "All of this information is supported by detailed cell site location data, including [from] his Apple Watch and the phones of the defendant," prosecutors wrote.

The federal prosecutors reveal that the leader of the group of robbers first bought an Apple Watch and linked it to his AT&T account. The Apple Watch was then stashed under the victim's car bumper. The incident took place in January 2020, at that point, the Apple Watch was the only handy device that could have been used to track people. The Apple AirTags, which are specifically designed for tracking objects, people, was not launched back then.

So if you are wondering how could they track the victim using an Apple Watch. You need to know that it is very easy to track an Apple Watch using the Find My app on iPhone. If you never want to lose sight of your Apple Watch, you can set up Find My iPhone on your paired iPhone, it's automatically enabled on your Apple Watch and any Apple Watch paired using Family Setup. So if ever your Apple Watch gets misplaced or stolen, you can use Find My to help you find it again. Interestingly, there is an Activation Lock, which asks for your Apple ID and password before anyone can erase your Apple.

Apple says "when you use Find My, your Apple Watch with GPS and cellular can use GPS and a trusted Wi-Fi or cellular connection to show you its approximate location. Apple Watch with GPS can use GPS and a trusted Wi-Fi connection. Since Apple Watch Series 1 doesn't have GPS, you'll see the location of your paired iPhone or its Wi-Fi connection.