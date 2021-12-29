Samsung confirms CES 2022 presence with a new teaser video, Galaxy S21 FE likely to debut at the event

The upcoming Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is constantly seeing technology majors back out of the event on account of the rising spread of the Covid-19 Omicron variant. While we will see a virtual presence from most now, Samsung may be eager to attend the world's biggest consumer technology conference in person. For this, the company has now released a teaser video for Samsung's presence at the CES 2022.

The video titled "Together for Tomorrow" features aliens carrying out mysterious tasks behind a frosted window. In a blog, Samsung notes that the teaser indicates all the big things Samsung will be announcing at CES 2022, as it unveils its vision for the future. As for what these "big things" will be, we do not have much idea of what to expect from the company just as yet. A strong rumour, however, suggests that the South Korean tech firm will come up with the next iteration to its FE lineup.

Since this would be a successor to the Galaxy S20 FE, the upcoming phone will be the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE in all probability. The device has been much awaited by many who plan to get their hands on a budget version of the Galaxy S21 series. Hence, several reports to date have hinted at what to expect from the new Samsung phone once it is out. Here is a look at all these speculated specifications of the upcoming Galaxy S21 FE.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE rumoured specifications

The Galaxy S21 FE is likely to come with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display that will also sport a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset and may pair this with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage. This would be a considerable step-up from the Snapdragon 865 processor we saw on the Galaxy S20 FE. Taking cues from the predecessor, a 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is also expected to be available upon launch.

Optics on the phone may be taken care of by a triple-lens camera setup that will likely include a 12-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. At the front, the Galaxy S21 FE may carry a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

The Samsung phone is expected to be backed by a 4500mAh battery that will also support 25W charging support and 15W fast wireless charging. Other features on the device are likely to include an in-display fingerprint sensor and IP68 rating against water and dust.

The specifications come as a courtesy of noted tipster Evan Blass. With the leaks from Blass, we can have a look at the dimensions of the phone to know for sure that it will be slightly taller and wider than the Galaxy S21. Galaxy S21 FE will be available in Olive, White, Lavender and Graphite colour options.