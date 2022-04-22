Samsung Exynos 1280 SoC officially announced

Samsung has officially announced its new Exynos 1280 SoC. The processor is based on a 5nm process and will be featured in upcoming mid-range smartphones. Samsung has already launched a few devices under the A-series with the new Exynos 1280 SoC. These include the Galaxy A53 5G, Galaxy M33 5G and the Galaxy A33 5G.

The Exynos 1280 SoC is based on a 5nm EUV process. It has an octa-core CPU made of two Cortex-A78 cores. The SoC also has six low-power Cortex A55 cores and an ARM Mali G68 GPU. Samsung stated that it has optimised the chipset with Fused Multiply-Add (FMA) for better efficiency. In addition to this, the Neural Processing Unit (NPU) brings out enhanced AI functions such as multi-object surveillance, scene segmentation and real-time motion analysis.

The chipset supports both sub-6mm and mmWave 5G. Exynos 1280 SoC can handle smartphones with a Full HD+ display refreshing up to 120Hz. The SoC's ISP supports a maximum resolution of up to 108MP and up to three 16MP additional modules. In terms of videos, the chipset supports up to 4k 30fps recording and playback. Samsung stated that it has also added multi-frame image processing for clearer images with less noise.

In terms of connectivity, the chipset offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac MIMO, Bluetooth 5.2 and Quad-constellation multi-signal for L1 and L5 GNSS positioning.

Samsung has already launched three smartphones in India with the new Eyxnos chipset. The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G was the first smartphone in India to launch with the chipset. It is priced at Rs 34,999. This was followed by the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G, which was launched for Rs 28,499 in India. The Galaxy M33 5G is the most recent smartphone to feature the new Exynos 1280 SoC in India. It is also the most affordable smartphone with the chipset and is priced at Rs 18,999.