Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2 launch timeline, colour options leaked

Samsung might launch the Galaxy Buds Pro 2 earlier than expected. According to the latest leaks, the Galaxy Buds Pro 2 might not launch at the rumoured Unpacked event in August. Samsung could instead launch its premium TWS earbuds a month earlier.

According to tipster Snoopy, the Galaxy Buds Pro 2 will debut in July. The tipster cited retail listings for the launch timeline details. Samsung launched the Galaxy Buds Pro alongside the Galaxy S21 series last year. The premium earbuds are due for an upgrade.

Samsung, typically, launches its premium hardware at the Unpacked event. It is not known as to why Samsung is not launching the TWS at the Unpacked event. That being said, the details are not official. So, it is advised to take the leaked Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2 launch timeline with a pinch of salt.

In addition to the leaked launch timeline, the tipster also revealed the colour options of the upcoming Samsung wireless earphones. He claims that the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro will launch in three colour options. These three colours will have a "Zenith" branding, as opposed to "Phantom", which we have seen on multiple Samsung smartphones and other devices. The Galaxy Buds Pro 2 will launch in Zenith Bora Purple, Zenith Graphite and Zenith White. The colour scheme is similar to last year's Buds Pro, which came in Black, Silver and Purple colours.

Other details of the Buds Pro 2 are unknown. We can expect the earbuds to feature some premium specs like ANC, transparency mode, fast pair, etc. Samsung is also expected to launch the Buds Pro 2 with the same design as last year's Buds Pro. The Buds Pro 2 could also feature a slightly bigger battery. However, the exact details are unknown at the moment.