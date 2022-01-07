Samsung Galaxy Fold 3, Galaxy Flip 3 up on sale with offers worth Rs 17,000

Samsung has announced new offers on its two latest foldable smartphones in India. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 are now up for sale with a couple of offers that promise a saving worth Rs 17,000 to buyers. The offers include an instant cashback as well as a bundled discount on Galaxy Buds 2.

Starting today, customers buying Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Galaxy Z Flip 3 can also purchase the Galaxy Buds 2 for a flat price of Rs 1,999. The TWS earbuds from Samsung originally cost Rs 11,999, meaning buyers can save Rs 10,000 if they intend to purchase either of the foldable smartphones along with the Galaxy Buds 2.

The bundled offer is not a standalone deal. Samsung says that this can be coupled with an upgrade bonus of Rs 7,000 or an instant cashback of Rs 7000 on HDFC bank debit or credit card. The total sum of savings then turns out to be Rs 17,000, for those planning to get their hands on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 or the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

As for the prices of the phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 starts retailing at Rs 1,49,999 for the base variant that comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The step-up option with 512GB storage costs Rs 1,57,999 in India. Both the models are available in Phantom Black and Phantom Green colours.

Galaxy Flip 3, on the other hand, is up for sale for a price of Rs 84,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. Another model with 256GB memory costs Rs 88,999. Both the options are available in Phantom Black and Cream colours.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 marked their debut in August last year, while their first sale in India was held in September. The smartphones come as Samsung's third generation of foldable devices, and it is easy to see that the company has improved upon every iteration over the years. The new Fold 3 now features a more seamless display than ever, with the crease in the middle becoming much less visible than the very first Galaxy Fold that raised doubts over the foldable form factor.

Samsung says that this display can handle 2 lakh folds (both open and close) without being damaged. This means that the phone can be folded 100 times per day for about five and a half years, with no cause of concern. With such phones increasingly coming to trend, the Fold 3 and Flip 3 certainly give Samsung a good lead in the segment, especially in India.