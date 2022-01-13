Samsung Galaxy M33, A33 and A53 may launch soon in India, spotted on BIS website

Samsung, the South Korean electronics giant is gearing up for the launch of its flagship Galaxy S22 series. The company is expected to launch the smartphones on February 8. There is no official word on the launch date yet and Samsung is expected to announce it very soon.

It seems Samsung is preparing to launch not only top models but also M and A series smartphones. Three new Samsung smartphones were spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). These are Galaxy M33 5G with model number SM-M336BU/DS, Galaxy A33 5G (SM-A336E/DS), and Galaxy A53 5G (SM-A536E/DS).

The Samsung M33 with an Exynos 1200 chipset was spotted on the Geekbench website. The Galaxy A53 allegedly uses the same chip in some regions and a Snapdragon in others.

However, rumors of the impending reveal of the 1200 chip never panned out and it's not clear if and how that may have affected Samsung's launch plans.

The Galaxy A53 5G will be a mid-range smartphone with a 120Hz OLED display and a quad rear camera setup with a 64 megapixel primary camera. The Galaxy A33 and A53 are expected to be available in 4 colour options: Black, White, Gentle Blue, and Orange.

The Galaxy A33 5G could have a 6.4 inch HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080p. It will have a large 5,000 mAh battery with help for 15W fast charging support. The Galaxy M33 5G could have a bigger 6,000 mAh battery.

There is no word yet when Samsung is expecting to launch the three mid range smartphones. Samsung is currently preoccupied with the launch of its 2022 flagship smartphone, the S22 series, and Tab S8.

In related news, Samsung has delayed the official launch of its flagship Exynos 2200 chipset and it will now be unveiled alongside the Galaxy S22 series at its Unpacked event next month. Samsung was supposed to reveal the Exynos 2200 system on a chip earlier this week.

The new generation of Samsung chipset will power flagship devices in the Galaxy S22 series including the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Ultra.