Samsung Galaxy M53 5G appears with Dimensity 900 chipset on GeekBench

The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G has appeared in the GeekBench benchmarking website hinting towards its imminent launch. The phone will take over the midrange M52 5G launched in India last year. According to the alleged listing, the M53 5G will be powered by a MediaTek chipset.

The phone's listing had been spotted by Mysmartprice which details the phone with model number SM-M536B. The listing further reveals that the phone is powered by a MediaTek chipset codenamed "MT6877V/ZA. This is indeed the MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset. For your information, the Dimensity 900 is an octa-core chipset with 6 cores clocked at 2GHz and two cores clocked at 2.4GHz.

The M53 5G appears with 6GB of RAM but we expect to see an 8GB RAM model too. As per this listing, the phone will run Android 12 out of the box. The phone scores 726 in the single-core test and 2168 points in the multi-core test.

The other details of the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G are still under wraps. While we wait for more details to pop-up, let's take a look at the specs of M52 5G.

The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 778 chipset clocked at 2.4GHz and coupled with Adreno 642L GPU. The phone is offered in two configurations with the top model getting up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is equipped with triple rear cameras including a 64-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 5-megapixel macro lens. At the front, there's a 32-megapixel front camera for selfies.

The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. Moreover, it gets NFC for contactless payments.

The base variant of Samsung Galaxy M52 5G with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage was made available for Rs 29,999. While, the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant came in at Rs 31,999.