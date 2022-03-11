Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra now available in India: Launch offers, price, and other details

The Samsung Galaxy S22, the Galaxy S22+, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphones are up for grabs in India. Launched in the country earlier this month, the Galaxy S22 series takes on the likes of Apple's latest iPhone 13 series. Starting today, all three smartphones under the new Galaxy S series are available across Samsung.com, Samsung Exclusive Stores, leading online portals, and leading retail outlets.

In India, the Galaxy S22 series starts at a price of Rs 72,999 and goes up to Rs 1,18,999 for the top model of the Ultra. The Galaxy S22 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model comes at Rs 72,999 while the top-end 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model comes at Rs 76,999. The Samsung Galaxy S22+ price in India is set at Rs 84,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage version comes at Rs 88,999. The S22 Ultra starts at Rs 1,09,999 for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model, while the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage version comes at Rs 1,18,999.

Galaxy S22 series launch offers

The South Korean smartphone manufacturer has announced several discount offers for customers who wish to own the Galaxy S22 series. Customers who purchase the Galaxy S22 Ultra will get the Galaxy Watch4 worth Rs 26,999 at just Rs 2,999. On the other hand, customers who want to get one of the other two smartphones the Galaxy S22+ and the Galaxy S22 will get the Galaxy Buds2 at just Rs 2,999, which is originally available at Rs 11,999.

If you are an existing Galaxy S and Galaxy Note series customer and wish to upgrade to the new model, the smartphone manufacturer will issue a bonus of Rs 8,000. Other Samsung phone users will get an upgrade bonus of Rs 5,000 on the purchase of the Galaxy S22 series. Additionally, customers who purchase the Galaxy S22 series via Samsung Finance+ can get a cashback of Rs 5,000.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series on sale

Starting today, the South Korean smartphone manufacturer begins selling the Galaxy Tab S8 series, including the Galaxy Tab S8, the Galaxy Tab S8+, and the S8 Ultra.

Customers who wish to purchase the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will get a keyboard cover worth Rs 22,999 for a much lower price of Rs 11,500. On the other hand, customers who purchase the Galaxy Tab S8+ will get a keyboard cover worth Rs 12,499 for just Rs 6,250. The Galaxy Tab S8 buyers will get a keyboard cover worth Rs 9,399 for Rs 4,700.

Samsung has partnered with HDFC Bank to offer a cashback of Rs 10,000 on the purchase of Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, Rs 8000 cashback on the purchase of Galaxy Tab S8+, and Rs 7000 cashback on the purchase of Galaxy Tab S8.