Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra may get a 1TB storage model

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has been in the news for a very long time. The device is tipped to arrive early in February but there hasn't been any confirmation around the same. In the latest revelation, it has been found that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will launch in a 1TB variant too. A couple of earlier reports have also pointed towards the same.

To recall, Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus was offered in a 1TB model back in 2019. But since then there has been no Galaxy device with the given amount of storage. The leak comes from former Samsung employee SuperRoader who in his tweet said "Samsung decided to support 1TB for the only Galaxy S22 Ultra. However, the release date is unknown. Maybe... after Feb?".

In a separate leak tipster, Ishan Agarwal also confirmed that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will get a 1TB variant. Samsung is expected to make big changes to the design of its upcoming flagship. Renders suggest that the device will come in a Note like design with squared-off corners, an S-pen and a curved display. Also, the camera bump is completely gone now and the sensors sit flush with the display. The design has been corroborated by a bunch of renders thus there could be something to claim here.

As far as the hardware is concerned, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. Reportedly Exynos 2200 chipset for the S22 Ultra has been cancelled in all regions. Thus, we will see a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powered S22 Ultra worldwide. The information is yet to be confirmed by Samsung so we suggest you take it with a pinch of salt.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is said to launch at $1299 (roughly Rs 96,500). The suggested pricing is $100 more than that of the current-gen S21 Ultra. The leaker says that the increase in pricing is due to the chipset shortage. He further stated that the price of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has been increased due to the same reason.