Samsung Galaxy S23 FE launch timeline tipped, could feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

There have been a lot of rumours about the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE. It was previously reported that the company has canceled its plans to launch an S23 FE model for this year and now, a Korean blog is claiming that the premium phone will arrive in the fourth quarter of 2023. The new model would likely help the company fill the gap between the newly launched Galaxy A54 and the Galaxy S23 series.

Samsung didn't announce its Galaxy S22 FE smartphone and it is believed that the company is preparing to directly unveil Galaxy S23 FE, according to a report from Sisa Journal. As of now, there is no official confirmation on the launch, and if Samsung is planning to launch the device later this year, then we won't certainly know about it anytime soon. It is too early for the company to announce the arrival of the Galaxy S23 FE.

The upcoming Galaxy S23 FE is said to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, which is last year's flagship chipset. While this is a powerful chip, it will become pretty old by the end of the year. Also, there have been reports about the chip having some heating and efficiency-related issues. The latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC doesn't have such issues and offers pretty fast performance. There are chances that Samsung could choose to use a different chip for its premium offering.

It is being said that the device would pack an OLED screen, which will likely refresh at 120Hz. We could see a triple camera setup at the back of the Galaxy S23 FE. We expect the company to offer a punch-hole display design because this is something that we have been seeing on most phones. More details about the device are expected to be revealed soon. It is unknown whether the brand will launch the Galaxy S23 FE with 256GB as a base model. The brand isn't expected to ship the phone with a charger, considering it stopped offering it with premium phones.

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE was launched in India with a starting price of Rs 49,999. There are high chances that the new model could also be offered in the similar price range. The S21 FE is currently selling on Flipkart at Rs 34,999. It comes with a 4,500mAh battery, a Snapdragon 888 SoC, a 6.4-inch screen and more. The device is also IP68 rated for protection against water. The company doesn't bundle a charger in the retail box.