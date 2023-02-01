Samsung Galaxy S23, S23 Plus and S23 Ultra launching today: expected specs and price

Samsung is hosting its Galaxy Unpacked event tonight. The event starts at 11:30pm IST. At the event, the South Korean smartphone manufacturer is expected to unveil three new phones under the Galaxy S23 series. As per rumours and leaks, Samsung will also unveil new Galaxy Book laptops at the event tonight.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will be streamed live on YouTube starting 11:30PM IST. Interested people can simply head over to Samsung India YouTube channel. The Galaxy Unpacked livestream will be available on Samsung's official website or even social media handles.

Samsung Galaxy S23 series specs (rumoured)

Ahead of the official launch, the company itself has revealed few details about the Samsung Galaxy S23 series. Couple of recent teasers show that the lineup will offer a triple rear camera system, however, the camera specifications are not officially revealed yet. Some of the leaks and rumours suggest that the top-end model of the lineup or the Galaxy S23 Ultra will come packed with the company's in-house developed 200-megapixel ISOCELL HP2 sensor. On the hardware front, all three Galaxy S23 phones are expected to be powered by a custom version of Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

Under the upcoming lineup, the company is tipped to unveil three new phones including the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and also the Galaxy S23 Ultra. As far as rumours are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus are expected to offers a 50-megapixel primary camera coupled with a 10-megapixel telephoto lens with an f/2.4 aperture and 3x optical zoom and a 12-megapixel ultrawide sensor with an f/2.2 aperture. The Galaxy S23 Ultra, on the other hand, is tipped to feature a 200-megapixel ISOCELL HP2 sensor coupled with 12-megapixel ultrawide lens and two 10-megapixel telephoto cameras.

Rumours also suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S23 series will feature improvement in the battery department as well. The Galaxy S23 is tipped to come with a 3,900mAh battery, whereas the Galaxy S23 Plus might include a larger 4,700mAh battery. Both these models are said to support up to 25W wired charging. Now, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is likely to feature a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging. The phones are also said to offer wireless charging support.

Samsung Galaxy S23 price in India (rumoured)

Now, as far as the pricing is concerned, Samsung is expected to price the Galaxy S23 series on the slightly higher side. It is rumoured that the Galaxy S23 price in India will be around Rs 7,000 more than the predecessor, while the price of the Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra are expected to cost Rs 5,000 more compared to the S22 versions. This suggests that the Samsung Galaxy S23 price in India could be somewhere around Rs 79,999 while the Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra are expected to start from Rs 89,999 and Rs 1,14,999, respectively. Let's wait for Samsung to confirm the price and also the specifications.