Samsung Galaxy S23 series: Everything you need to know ahead of launch

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series, including the Galaxy S23 Ultra, is launching soon, as the speculated date for the Unpacked event is tipped for February 1. And, the date is not the only thing that's leaked. In fact, many other rumours surrounding the Galaxy S23 Ultra are on in full swing. In this article, we list everything that we know about Samsung's upcoming top-of-the-line flagship offerings.

Before talking about all else, one of the recent leaks shows the dummy models of all the Galaxy S23 models, suggesting not-so-massive changes here. So, the Galaxy S23 Ultra looks precisely like the Galaxy S22 Ultra, while the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus dummies indicate that the metal camera housing from the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus will not be there in the new models. Of course, these dummy units are based on previously leaked CAD drawings, so as of right now, until things are official, these can't be confirmed to be the real deal.

Moving on, according to a recent report via a South Korean Daily, the Galaxy S23 series could be launched in the month of February, in the USA, at the company's annual Unpacked event. Additionally, February 1 is being tipped for the launch date.

Now, after the launch of the Galaxy S23 family, what could be the pricing of these devices? Well, given the current market situation, and the ongoing economic slowdown worldwide, these phones won't come cheap. A price bump is expected across the industry. I mean, if Samsung could launch the Galaxy S23 series at the same prices as the Galaxy S22 series launch prices, that would be great. But in reality, a price bump of at least Rs 5,000 or even Rs 10,000 could be there. For now, my hunch is that the starting price of the regular Galaxy S23 will be set at around Rs 80,000, the Galaxy S23 Plus could start at around Rs 90,000, while the Galaxy S23 Ultra could start at around Rs 1,20,000.



In terms of specifications, one can expect similar sizes and resolutions on the Galaxy S23 series, just like the Galaxy S22 series. However, the Galaxy S23 Ultra could get a brighter display altogether. Samsung may have an even better display reserved for the Ultra model, given how the best display on any phone right now is on the iPhone 14 Pro, and Samsung is the company which supplied this display to Apple. So, one can expect similar display sizes but better brightness on the Galaxy S23 models.

Additionally, it is also confirmed that the Galaxy S23 series will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, which is built on the 4nm fabrication process by TSMC. And just like the 8+ Gen 1 chip, at least on paper, one can expect better thermal performance on the Galaxy S23 series. I mean, the Galaxy S22 phones were good, but just like other Android flagship phones launched around its time, there's no denying the thermal management was not all that good on the Galaxy S22 line, courtesy of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip.

But with the Galaxy S23 series and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, you can definitely expect a solid boost in terms of overall CPU and GPU performance. With features such as ray tracing while gaming, support for faster LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage standards, WiFi 7, better ISP and more, expect serious performance gains on the Galaxy S23 series, all while providing an efficient battery life and better thermal management.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 also brings along support for up to 200MP camera sensor, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra is expected to debut with a brand new 200MP sensor, so that is also something to look out for because the 108MP on the Galaxy S22 Ultra is already brilliant. And if the Galaxy S23 Ultra does come with a 200MP sensor, what kind of gains are we looking at here? Also note, that while the S23 Ultra is rumoured to get a new 200MP camera, the regular Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus models are rumoured to come with a new 50MP primary camera. Could this be the IMX989 Sony sensor?

Additionally, the Galaxy S23 regular and plus models are once again reported to feature only 8GB RAM options, just like the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus, while the Galaxy S23 Ultra will reportedly feature 12GB RAM options, along with up to 1TB storage.

Battery capacity is also expected to see a bump of 200mAh, as both the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus will reportedly feature bigger batteries than their predecessors, i.e. 3,900mAh and 4,700mAh. And while this is not a huge leap in numbers, I am really looking forward to the battery optimisation that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip will bring to the table. As for the Galaxy S23 Ultra, the battery capacity will reportedly remain unchanged, and we'll once again get to see a 5,000mAh cell, just like the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Now, charging speeds are something that I am not really very happy about. Rumours suggest, all the Galaxy S23 phones will support 25W wired charging! Yes, even the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Which I think will be a bummer considering the Galaxy S22 Ultra at least supports up to 45W fast wired charging. But overall, I think, Samsung should start looking at the competition and leave its conservative approach regarding battery charging speeds.

Summing up, from the design point of view, the Galaxy S23 series may not seem much of an upgrade over its predecessor. But, internally, with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC under the hood coupled with the latest OneUI 5 software, we expect to see a much better overall performance boost on the new phones, especially in terms of battery life. Additionally, I am also curious to test out the new 200MP sensor of the Galaxy S22 Ultra in action. But what makes you the most excited about the upcoming Galaxy S23 series? Let us know in the comments.