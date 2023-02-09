Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra available with Rs 8,000 discount offer, check out price and other details

Samsung just recently launched its new Galaxy S23 series in India and the new flagship phones are now available in the country with discount offers. Flipkart is offering a big discount on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, but the offer is based on bank cards. People who are interested in buying the Samsung Galaxy S23 can avail up to Rs 13,000 discount via Amazon. The offer includes a flat discount as well. Here is everything you need to know.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra discount offer explained

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price in India starts from Rs 1,24,999, which is the original retail price of the flagship phone. But, people can buy this high-end phone at an effective price of Rs 1,16,999 if they have HDFC, SBI and ICICI bank credit cards. So, customers are getting a discount of Rs 8,000 on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The mentioned price is for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model.

Samsung Galaxy S23 deal explained

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is available with a flat discount offer of Rs 5,000, which is a discount coupon on Amazon. There is also an additional Rs 8,000 discount offer on above mentioned bank cards. But, this offer is only available for the 256GB storage model on Amazon. The original price of this variant is Rs 79,999 and interested buyers can get the 256GB model of the Galaxy S23 at an effective price of Rs 66,999 with the mentioned offers.

Do keep in mind that you will have to apply the Rs 5,000 coupon on Amazon, which is visible to everyone. The discounted amount will be visible at the check out page when you make payment and it doesn't reflect immediately.

What to keep in mind?

The customers don't get a charger in the retail box along with these flagship Samsung Galaxy S23 smartphones. So, people will have to spend extra on this, which means that the total amount of phones will be much higher. Samsung also doesn't ship a case in the box.

Samsung Galaxy S23 series: Features

Both phones will offer a great photography experience to users and fast performance. There is a big price gap between the Galaxy S23 and Ultra models because both of them have different battery, camera setup, fast charging support, and other features. But, they are using the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra model also comes with a stylus and has support for 45W fast charging. The standard model only gets support for 25W fast charge. For more details on how the devices perform in the real world, stay tuned to India Today tech as we will be publishing our detailed review soon.