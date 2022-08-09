Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4 and everything we expect to launch on August 10

Samsung's latest iteration of the Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on August 10 and we are expecting several key launches. The company has been hosting at least three Unpacked events for the last few years, where it showcases the latest Galaxy S and Note smartphones, Galaxy Books, smartwatches, and earbuds. If you didn't notice, the company has not launched a Galaxy Note smartphone for over a year, and it is slowly pushing for new Galaxy Z Fold phones.



At the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event, we are expecting to see Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, Galaxy Watch 5, and Buds 2 Pro earbuds.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung's official teaser confirms that a Galaxy Z Flip phone, likely to be called Galaxy Z Flip 4, is coming. Official details remain unclear, though the phone has been a part of leaks for a while. The company may first improve its battery life, as the old-gen Galaxy Z Flip 3 worked smoothly, but the battery was a big issue. We will likely see the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC powering the device.



Design-wise, the Z Flip 4 will feature the same clamshell-folding mechanism with improvements in the hinge mechanism. It may get a 12-megapixel primary camera outside alongside a secondary sensor. It will be interesting to see if the phone gets an under-display selfie camera and support for the SPen stylus.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

The highlight of the event will, of course, be the Galaxy Z Fold 4. It is yet to be confirmed, but the phone recently appeared on Amazon ahead of its official launch. Design-wise, the phone will look similar to Galaxy Z Fold 3, with slight changes. It will likely carry a slimmer body and offer a wider aspect ratio.



Under the hood, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 could also feature the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Other specifications remain unclear.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and Galaxy Watch 5

Samsung has not launched new TWS earbuds since Galaxy Buds 2 last year. The latest Galaxy Buds 2 Pro will succeed two models - Galaxy Buds 2 and Galaxy Buds Pro. We have tested both earbuds and they offer rich sound, though the price tag is quite high.



This year's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro will continue to feature ANC (active noise cancellation) and dual-audio drivers for sharper mids and lows. The sound may be tuned by AKG. It will be interesting to see if Samsung adds health features on the earbuds, something Apple's been rumoured to do for a while.



Last is the Galaxy Watch 5, which we know very little about. If the rumour is accurate, we'll see the Watch 5 being powered by Google-Samsung's combined wear OS. We hope that Samsung adds support for more apps on the Watch. Of course, it will work best if you use it with a Samsung smartphone.

