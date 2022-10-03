Samsung launches affordable Galaxy A04s in India: Price, specs, camera, and other key details

Samsung has launched another budget smartphone -- Galaxy A04s under its Galaxy A series. The phone is powered by octa-core Exynos 850 processors and is packed with a 5,000mAh battery. One of the key features of the phone is its affordable price. The mainstream phone features a 90Hz display, 4GB RAM and 64GB expandable storage. It also has a side fingerprint scanner.

The new Samsung Galaxy A04s sports a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup. It supports 5G connectivity, can handle Dolby Atmos audio and comes with a pre-installed Samsung Knox.

Samsung Galaxy A04s price in India, sale offers

The Galaxy A04S is priced for Rs 13,499 for its sole 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The new Galaxy A04s come in three colour options: Black, Copper and Green. The smartphone is available for sale across retail stores, Samsung.com and leading e-commerce sites.

Samsung is also giving an introductory offer on the Galaxy A04s, providing cashback up to Rs 1,000 on SBI Bank Credit Card, One Card and Slice transactions. In addition, the company is also offering cashback deals worth up to Rs 1000 on some apps.

Samsung Galaxy A04s: Specifications, features

The Samsung Galaxy A04s ships with the latest Android 12 OS with One UI Core 4.1 on top. The display of the Galaxy A04s sports a 6.5-inch fullHD+ Infinity-V screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. The screen has a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone supports Dolby Atmos audio.

The device is powered by octa-core Exynos 850 SoC. As noted earlier, there is 4GB RAM in the phone. But the Galaxy A04S also features memory expansion of RAM using the phone's internal storage. Talking of which, it has an internal expandable memory of 64GB. The phone supports both wired and Bluetooth devices.

The Galaxy A04s comes with a triple rear camera setup. Although in use, only the main 50-megapixel camera is likely to be of some assistance to users. The two other cameras -- one for depth and one for macro -- are more of checklist options. For selfies and video calls, the Galaxy A04s has a 5-megapixel front camera.

The Galaxy A04s houses a 5000mAh battery with 15W adaptive fast charging. Samsung promises up to 2 days of battery backup. The connectivity option in the Samsung Galaxy A04s includes 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5, and GPS/ A-GPS.