Samsung launches first premium cordless vacuum cleaners in India to take on Dyson

Samsung has launched its first premium vacuum cleaners in India. The new Samsung Jet Cordless Stick, as the name suggests, is a range of cordless vacuum cleaners that use the company's new Jet Cyclone system to "securely trap fine dust particles" without compromising on the suction power. Samsung claims its new high-end vacuum cleaners can trap 99.999 per cent of fine dust particles and allergens through a multi-layered filtration system.

The new Samsung Jet Cordless Stick cleaners come in three models — Jet 70, Jet 75, and Jet 90 — with prices ranging from Rs 36,990 to Rs 52,990. At those price points, Samsung's new premium vacuum cleaner range takes on the Dyson V11 series vacuum cleaners in India. Dyson's base model in the V11 series costs Rs 54,900, so Samsung is clearly undercutting the British brand with aggressive prices. To sweeten the deal further, Samsung will let buyers opt for no-cost EMI payments of up to 12 months, starting at Rs 2,799, between May 4 and May 9 on Samsung's online and offline stores. Customers also get a one-year warranty on vacuum cleaners.

Samsung's new vacuum cleaners are meant for home cleaning with a premium touch, and to make sure users get a high-end experience, Samsung has designed the vacuum cleaners to be lightweight and have good ergonomics. The looks will surely remind you of Dyson's premium vacuum cleaners. Samsung says its vacuum cleaners feature a Digital Inverter Motor that optimises airflow with ultrasonic, welded airfoil blades for high energy efficiency. The Jet Cyclone system has nine cyclones with 27 air inlets that make sure every dust particle is sucked into the vacuum. Powering this mechanism is a 200W motor that can last for one hour on a single charge.

Speaking of the battery, it is removable and replaceable with a spare one. This means if you have both batteries charged, you can clean your home for up to two hours. This battery, however, is optional. To charge the battery, Samsung has a standing charger called Z Station, which is claimed to charge two batteries simultaneously in 3.5 hours for the Jet 90 model. The other two models get a wall-mountable charger, instead, with a 2-in-1 solution.

At the top of the vacuum cleaner, there is a washable dustbin that can be easily detached. There is also a One-Click Detachable Brush Drum that is located on the head of the vacuum cleaner and, since it can be detached, it can be washed separately. The vacuum cleaners have a digital display that shows the machine's status, such as power mode and brush type. Samsung's new Jet Cyclone series supports four types of brushes — Soft Action Brush, Turbo Action Brush, Mini Turbo Brush, and Spinning Sweeper.

The Soft Action Brush is meant for cleaning fine dust on hard floors. The Turbo Action Brush cleans carpets and rugs with a rotation of nearly 3,750 times a minute and has a 180-degree swivel head that lets you change direction and clean every corner. The Mini Turbo Brush cleans dust particles and pet hair off sofas, beds, and mattresses. Finally, the Spinning Sweeper comes with a disposable wet cloth that allows you to clean for up to 80 minutes.

The Samsung Jet 90 is the heaviest among all with a weight of 1.89 kilograms. The Jet 75 weighs 1.66kg and the Jet 70 is around 1.48kg in weight.