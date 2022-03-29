Samsung launches Galaxy A73 5G and four more Galaxy A series phones in India

Samsung has launched as many as five smartphones in India today. Among them, the Galaxy A73 5G is the most premium smartphone from Samsung, and the Galaxy A13 is the latest budget Galaxy A series phone in the Rs 15,000 price range. The Galaxy A73 5G has a 108-megapixel quad rear camera setup with OIS, IP67 rating, a Snapdragon 778G 5G processor, and Super AMOLED 120Hz display.

Apart from these two smartphones, Samsung also took the wraps off the Galaxy A23, and Galaxy A33. These mid-range Samsung Galaxy A series phones offer a 5,000mAh battery, a massive 90Hz display, and more. At today's event, the company again announced the Galaxy A53 5G smartphone that packs stereo speakers, a 5nm Exynos chip, 120Hz AMOLED panel, and more.

Samsung is promising to offer four years of major Android OS and five years of security updates with the Galaxy A73 5G and the Galaxy A53 5G. The Galaxy A23 and the Galaxy A13 will get two years of Android as well as four years of security updates, which is just great considering you don't get this with other devices.

The company has also confirmed that the Galaxy A33 will receive three years of Android and four years of security updates. While this is great news, some of the users may be disappointed by the fact that the brand has stopped bundling a charger in the box and you get this with only A23 and A13.

Samsung Galaxy A73, Galaxy A53, Galaxy A23, Galaxy A13, Galaxy A33: Price in India

Just a few days back, Samsung also launched the Galaxy A53 5G smartphone, which will cost you Rs 34,499 in India. The mentioned price is for 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. The company will also be selling the 8GB + 128GB variant for Rs 35,999. The company is yet to reveal the India price of the Galaxy A73 and Galaxy A33 phones.

The newly launched Samsung Galaxy A73 5G will be up for pre-book in the coming days on Samsung.com, leading retail stores, and select online portals. The new Galaxy A53 5G, Galaxy A33 5G, Galaxy A23, and Galaxy A13 will be available in four colors, including Peach, Blue, Black, and White.