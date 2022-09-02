Samsung receives records 100k+ bookings for new foldables in India

Who says India doesn’t spend on flagship luxury smartphones? Well, Samsung has received record prebookings of over 100k for its two new foldables - Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. The former is priced starting Rs 1,54,999 and the latter at Rs 89,999.



Available for purchase starting today in office and online retail, Samsung says customers who purchase Galaxy Z Fold4 will get Galaxy Watch4 Classic 46mm BT worth Rs 34,999 at just Rs 2,999. Additionally, they can avail Rs 8,000 cashback using HDFC credit or debit cards or can avail Upgrade Bonus of Rs 8,000.

Galaxy Z Flip4 buyers will get Galaxy Watch4 Classic 42mm BT worth Rs 31,999 at just RS 2,999, can get Rs 7,000 cashback using HDFC credit or debit cards or can avail Upgrade Bonus of Rs. 7000.



According to CyberMedia Research, the current market size for the foldable smartphone in India is 3 lakh units of which Samsung Fold models dominate with 61% share and the Samsung Flip with 39%. And the estimated foldable smartphone market is expected to reach 1 million units in 2026.



“The fourth generation Galaxy Z Flip4 and Z Fold4 have resonated with so many consumers seeking new smartphone experiences that enhance their everyday lives, meeting their productivity and creativity needs. Every year, our latest foldables outsell the previous generation, and the fourth generation pre-book results foreshadow mainstream demand for the foreseeable future. We are delighted to see that consumers have appreciated the new Galaxy Z Flip4, Galaxy Z Fold4 and the ecosystem offers. As the leader in this category, we can’t wait for our customers to get their devices beginning today and experience the latest innovations and refinements on the Galaxy Z series,” said Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

To recap the specifications, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a re-engineered design and features a 6.2-inch HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen on the outside and a 7.6-inch QXGA+ with 120Hz variable refresh rate inner display. There is new hardware for photography. The main camera setup includes a 12MP Ultra-wide camera, 50MP wide-angle camera and a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical and 30x space zoom. The Nightography feature for low-light photography introduced earlier this year on the Galaxy S22 Ultra has been introduced to the Fold 4. In addition, there is a 10MP selfie camera on the cover and a 4MP under-display camera. Claiming to be the most powerful device in the pocket, Samsung has opted for the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, which has been paired with 12GB of RAM. IPx8 certified, it houses a 4400mAh battery, and it supports 25W wired and 15W wireless charging

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, on the other hand, features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate on the inside and a 1.9-inch Super AMOLED display on the outside. Weighing 187 grams, even this one is powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and paired with 8GB of RAM. The camera setup includes a 12MP ultra-wide camera along with a 12MP wide-angle camera, and a 10MP selfie camera. IPx8 rated the Flip 4 packs in a 3700mAh battery.

