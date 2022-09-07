Samsung's new mouse will run away if you start working too much

Samsung does not want people to work a lot, at least that's what its latest product suggests. The electronics company has come up with a new computer mouse that isn't a typical mouse but has been exclusively designed to stop people from overworking. The mouse, known as the Samsung Balance Mouse, runs away from the desk the moment you start working a lot. Now, this is definitely not a figment of our imagination, but Samsung's new computer mouse not only acts like a real mouse but also looks like one. However, the mouse is not up for grabs yet as it is a concept mouse created in collaboration with an ad agency.

The video of the Samsung Balance Mouse has been posted on Samsung's Korean YouTube channel. The primary reason behind conceptualizing the Balance mouse was to improve the work life balance in Korea. Samsung in its video has stated that a majority of office workers are hesitant to get off work on time. People are always under immense pressure to complete their pending work before leaving the office. Sometimes they are laden with extra work too.

Samsung in the video states that it has created a device that will solve the problem of overworking. The company says it isn't a typical mouse but has the ability to stop people from working more than is required. "When working overtime, this innovative product reveals its genuine features.

It detects hand movements, and when the chance comes, the wheels come out of the house and run away," Samsung says in the video. The video also mentions that if you think you can simply grab the mouse when it tries to run away, you are really wrong. That is because the mouse moves too quickly. And even if you do manage to catch hold of the device, the core part of the mouse ejects. Samsung wants people to enjoy life after work by getting the Balance Mouse.



