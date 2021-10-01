Sony announces discounts on TVs, headphones during Amazon Great Indian Sale, cashback of up to Rs 5000

Sony India has announced a range of special price offers on select Bravia and audio products, ranging from televisions, headphones, truly wireless series, portable Bluetooth speakers and Sound Bars during the upcoming festive sales on e-commerce portals. The special price offers can be availed on the Great Indian Festival by Amazon and Flipkart Big Billion Days sale starting from October 3, 2021. The offers will also be applicable in Sony retail stores -- Sony Center and Sony Exclusive, www.ShopatSC.com portal and major electronic stores.

Sony has announced an instant 5 per cent cashback upto Rs 5,000 along with three years warranty on select Bravia televisions during these festive e-commerce sales. There is also an additional discount of up to 30 per cent on a select range of televisions. Customers can avail easy EMI's and attractive finance offers to upgrade their home entertainment experience to a new level with cutting-edge BRAVIA technology such as XR Cognitive Processor, Google TV, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and 4K 120fps.

There is a cashback of up to Rs 3000 on soundbar and Bravia TV combos including HT-G700 and HT-S700RF. There is also a cashback of Rs 2000 on HT-S500RF and HT-S40R. Soundbar HT-G700 which is priced at Rs 47,990 will come for Rs 39,990 and soundbar HT-Z9F which is priced at Rs 97,980 will come for Rs 79,990. There is a discount of Rs 12,000 on wireless headphones WH-1000XM3 which are priced at Rs 29,990 and will come for Rs 17,990. The same is the case for headphones WH-H910N which are priced at Rs 24,990 and will come for Rs 12,990. There is a Rs 10,000 discount on WH-XB900N headphones which are priced for Rs 19,990 but will come for Rs 9,990.

Sony has also announced special price offers on a wide variety of earphones, Bluetooth speakers, and party speakers. Customers can choose their companion to handle work calls, enjoy music, or gaming at leisure. The headphones WI-XB400 which are priced at Rs 4,990 will come for Rs 2,790. The headphones WI-C310 which are priced at Rs 3,290 will come for Rs 1,999. The headphones WI-C200 are priced at Rs 2,990 and they will come for Rs 1,499.



