Sony LinkBuds S tipped to be smallest, lightest noise-cancelling earbuds

Sony is reportedly working on new truly wireless earbuds called the LinkBuds S. These earbuds are supposedly the successor of the LinkBuds, and, if a new report is anything to go by, the LinkBuds S could be the smallest and lightest noise-cancelling earbuds.

WinFuture has reported that Sony's upcoming LinkBuds will adopt a closed design, making them look petite. At 4.8 grams each, the LinkBuds S will be perhaps the lightest earbuds. Notably, the existing LinkBuds weigh 4 grams each, which makes them lighter than the upcoming LinkBuds S. However, its predecessor does not offer active noise-cancellation. In other words, the LinkBuds S could be the lightest earbuds to offer the latest technologies.

If this purported claim that the LinkBuds S will be the lightest ANC earbuds hold any water, Sony might as well use this aspect to advertise its upcoming TWS earbuds. And while doing so, the Japanese giant may take a jibe at competitors such as Apple, Bose, and Samsung, which also have high-end noise-cancelling earbuds. For instance, the AirPods Pro weighs around 5.4 grams each, while the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 is 5 grams per earbud.

The report added that the LinkBuds S will also offer high-resolution audio using 5mm drivers inside. These will be dramatically smaller than the 12mm drivers that power audio on the existing LinkBuds. The LinkBuds could also come with better battery life. The report highlighted that Sony's upcoming earbuds may offer up to 20 hours of music playback, including the juice from the charging case, and up to six hours without them. This is an improvement over the 17.5 hours of total playback time that the Sony LinkBuds offer currently.

Other features of the Sony LinkBuds S may include the company's speak-to-chat mode, which allows users to pause audio while talking, adaptive sound control, which allows earbuds to configure the best audio and hassle-free switching between the ambient mode and noise cancellation mode. This feature could be why the leaked renders of the LinkBuds S show prominent vents on both the interior and exterior of each bud.

Sony has not said anything officially yet, but the report has suggested that the LinkBuds S will go on sale shortly for the price of EUR 199, which translates to roughly Rs 16,300. The Sony LinkBuds S may come in black, white, and beige colours, but they could have creative names to woo customers.