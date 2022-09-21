Sony WH-1000XM5 premium noise-cancellation headphones launched in India

After years of development, Sony has launched WH-1000XM5 – the wireless noise cancellation headphones in India. Announced earlier this year, this new headphone is a successor to the popular WH-1000XM4, launched in India in September 2020. A consumer favourite, Sony has improvised on its industry-leading noise cancellation and claims to have added a new immersive, distraction-free sound experience. Priced at Rs 34,990, the WH-1000XM5 will be available in black and silver from October 8. Japanese audio giant has announced a special introductory price of Rs 26,990 for pre-booking between September 21 to October 7.

Designed for work and fun, Sony has added two processors that control eight microphones for reducing noise, especially in the mid-high frequency range and an Auto NC Optimizer that automatically optimises noise cancellation, depending on the environment. It also has a 30mm driver unit with a light and rigid dome that uses carbon fibre composite material for improving high-frequency sensitivity for more natural sound quality. Sony has also re-engineered the design with the soft fit leather with a step-less slider that can fit snugly around the head, taking the pressure off ears while blocking out external noise. It also comes with a Speak-to-Chat feature where the headphones can automatically stop the music and let ambient sound. Once your chat is over, the headphone will resume playing. The WH-1000XM5 are also Google Assistant and Alexa compatible for hands-free help on the go.

The Bluetooth headphones can be paired with devices simultaneously, allowing users to switch between devices with the touch of a button quickly. It also supports Google’s helpful new Fast Pair feature for pairing with your Android devices. And Swift Pair makes it quick and easy to pair with Windows 11 or Windows 10 laptops, desktop PC or tablets.



