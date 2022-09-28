Student orders laptop from Flipkart but gets soap delivered, company responds

Well, this isn't the first time that something like this has happened. In a recent incident, a Flipkart customer placed an order for a laptop but never got the product. Instead, the delivery agent delivered a detergent soap. Flipkart has issued an official statement on the matter and said that the company has issued a refund to the customer.

An IIM Ahmedabad student, Yashaswi Sharma, ordered a laptop for his father during the ongoing Flipkart Big Billion Days. But when the package was delivered, he received detergent bar soap instead of the laptop. Sharma took to social media to narrate the delivery scam story. In no time, Flipkart addressed the matter and issued a refund for the faulty order.

"Flipkart as a customer-focused organization observes a zero-tolerance policy on all incidents that impact customer trust. It is of utmost importance to us to ensure the best possible online shopping experience for our customers," a Flipkart Spokesperson told India Today Tech.

Addressing the matter, the spokesperson said, "In this specific case that offered an Open Box Delivery option, the customer shared the OTP with the delivery executive without opening the package. Once the details of the incident were verified, our customer service team initiated a refund that will be credited within 3-4 working days. We have identified the issue and have also initiated action against the errant party."

So, what is an Open Box Delivery?

In simple words, Flipkart offers the Open Box option to customers with which they can have the delivery box open at the time of delivery. Explaining the Open Box Delivery policy, the spokesperson said, "Flipkart's Open Box Delivery is an initiative dedicated to safeguarding the customer's interests. As part of the Open Box Delivery process, Flipkart Wishmasters (delivery partner) opens the product at the time of delivery, in front of the customer. Customers need to accept the delivery only when their orders are present in an intact state and then share the OTP. This prevents any financial liability on part of the customer. This is an extension of the various initiatives that Flipkart has undertaken over the years to improve the overall customer experience and build a superior supply chain." In this specific matter, Sharma noted that his father was not aware of Flipkart's Open Box Delivery option.

Such incidents have become quite common of late, so, the next time you place an order online from Flipkart, ensure to choose the Open Box delivery option. The option could really help in situations when you place an expensive order, say, an electronic product or a home appliance.