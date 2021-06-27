Telegram adds group video calls, screen sharing, and a bunch of new features to take on WhatsApp

The popular encrypted messaging app, Telegram unveiled a group video call feature for its users to compete with digital giants Zoom and WhatsApp. Telegram users had been requesting this feature for over a year, and it has finally been introduced.

"Voice chats in any group can now seamlessly flip into group video calls simply faucet the digicam icon to modify your video on," Telegram stated in a weblog submission on Friday (25th June).

With the latest version of Telegram iOS, Android, and desktop apps, users can turn group voice chats into video conference calls. For now, the group video call feature has an upper limit of 30, however that restriction will enhance quickly, Telegram stated.

Telegram additionally added animated backgrounds and message animations. This new feature is one of its kind in the messaging app industry. Whenever you will send or receive a new message, the multicoloured gradient background will automatically start moving.

According to Telegram claims, these designs are energy efficient, i.e. they are not going to consume so much of your device battery. Users can also create their animated background with the help of different colours, and patterns provided.

To accompany these new features, Telegram has also improved noise suppression in voice chats. So, if you're on a call while in a noisy environment, it'll help to keep your audio clear for everyone. With a new toggle added, you can turn this feature on and off manually via settings. Moreover, there is also a completely new to design Telegram icon for all the iOS users.

Telegram noticed a surge in new users earlier this year after Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk tweets urging his followers to avoid using the Facebook-owned WhatsApp over the company's new privacy policy updates.

Telegram was first launched in 2013 by two Russian brothers Nikolai and Pavel Durov who own Russia's largest social network company "VK". Since the launch of the app they have updated several features to attract internet users to the platform and somehow they have become successful in achieving their goal, and now it is expected that telegram is set to join the race of top video calling platforms like Google Meet, Skype, and Zoom by introducing "Group video call" feature to the platform.