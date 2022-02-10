Tesla design chief feels Apple products have "nothing to look forward to"

Seems like Tesla's critique of Apple and its products will not come to an end anytime soon. This time, the company's design chief, Franz von Holzhausen, has taken a dig at the technology major, pointing towards a lack of innovation in the designs of its products.

In an interview with Spike Car Radio podcast (as spotted by 9to5Mac) earlier this week, Holzhausen said that there is "nothing to look forward to" in terms of new design from Apple. Holzhausen shared his take on the matter when he was asked about the designs of products from other companies that inspire his own work.

Taking a brutally honest tone during the interview, Holzhausen started out his answer by mentioning the Apple Watch. He stated that although he wears an Apple Watch himself, he has not really found much use for it as yet. The only reason he wears one is because of its health benefits and nothing else.

Continuing his stance on Apple products, Holzhausen mentioned that there is "nothing to look forward to" when it comes to products and designs by the company. He stated his belief that its products now are "just a continuation" of what used to be innovative products at a time. Because of this, he is not really inspired by Apple products.

"It's just kind of a slight refinement on the same thing, so inspirationally, it's been hard to get super motivated by what they're doing," he said.

Holzhausen's statement, though a bold one, is not exactly outlandish in nature. Apple has been pointed out for a lack of innovation over the years, more so in design than in anything else. While the company started out with some truly game-changing products with the likes of iPods and the first iPhone, it has not exactly been bringing any innovative concepts to its portfolio lately. In the meanwhile, its competition has taken massive strides in verticals that were previously unthought of. Foldable smartphones are a leading example of that.

To some extent, the comments by Holzhausen also reflect what Tesla thinks of Apple as a competitor, as and when the company manages to build its first-ever electric vehicle. Though the project has only seen a rocky progress to date, it is expected to come to fruition by 2025. When it does, Tesla may not be too worried about it, if Holzhausen's belief is anything to go by.