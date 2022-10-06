This app brings iPhone 14 Pro-like Dynamic Island notch to Android phones

Apple recently launched the iPhone 14 series and got mixed reactions around it. But one thing that caught everyone's attention is the new pill-shaped notch called -- Dynamic Island. The new feature is available only in iPhone 14 Pro models. But, in case you own an Android smartphone and wish to try out Dynamic Island like design, there's a way out.

Notably, soon after Apple announced Dynamic Island, some Android phone makers - Realme and Xiaomi (for now) -- said they are working on a similar feature. However, that's going to take some time. So, if you can't wait for Android phones to get Dynamic Island like design, there's an app on Google Play store that lets you experience Dynamic Island on an Android smartphone.

The app is called DynamicSpot and is developed by developer Jawomo. The app helps Android users to experience the iPhone 14 Pro like Dynamic Island notch design.

So, how the app works? Well, the DynamicSpot app sets a pill-shaped cutout similar to iPhone 14 Pro Dynamic Island closer to the front camera. The app also features some cool options that help you multitask and manage notifications on your Android device. The app developer also claims that the app DynamicSpot works for all Android apps including chat, music and timer. This means, you can set notifications and shortcuts in the pill-shaped island.

Here's how the app works and how you can experience Dynamic Island on Android phone.

- Open Google Play Store and search for the DynamicSpot app by Jawomo.

- Download the app on your phone.

- Now, open the app and click on Next to set up all the required permissions.

- You can also adjust the size of the pill and location, based on where your phone's notch is situated. For that, Go to Popup settings > Dimensions and adjust the three sliders until you align the pill with your phone's notch or pill.

- You can also customise other settings to add bubbles for multitasking.

Notably, to use more features you have to purchase the Pro version of the app priced at Rs 99. The advanced features include configuring the single tap and long press actions along with displaying the island on the lock screen.

DynamicSpot app works perfectly with most Android phones with a notch in the middle. But if you have a smartphone like OnePlus Nord with a notch on the side then it will be difficult to align the bubble with the camera cutout.